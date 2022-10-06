Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files
An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
How to Fix Error Code LC 208 in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has a number of bugs that are being addressed after the game launched this month, like error code LC 208. When a new game launches, bugs and errors are to be expected, that has been shown in Overwatch 2 so far. Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, 2022. The Blizzard Entertainment sequel to Overwatch has gotten a lot of playtime from gamers, but has also received some hate thanks to errors and bugs.
How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2
In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
How to Get a Competitive Rank in Overwatch 2
Some of the bigger changes to Overwatch 2 have been made with beginners in mind. Becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms will likely bring many new curious players. New requirements like completing a certain number of matches to get access to all the original heroes from the previous game are just one change. Overwatch 2's competitive ranking system and the process to getting ranked has been updated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overwatch 2 Heroes Locked for Old Players: How to Fix the Bug
The release of Overwatch 2 came with a great many bugs and heartaches. As players navigate the new game, they have met with a problem that locks heroes for old players. As Blizzard works on finding a solution, here is a guide on how to fix this bug. Overwatch 2...
Is Overwatch 2 Free on Xbox?
Wondering if Overwatch 2 is free on Xbox? Here's what you need to know. Overwatch 2 has made a number of changes to the formula of the original. From gameplay to heroes, things are looking a little different in the online shooter's sequel. Despite server issues and lengthy queues having plagued the game since its launch last week, plenty of players have been diving into everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
How to Unlock Junker Queen in Overwatch 2
Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Junker Queen. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge, after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
How to Land at the Driftwood in Fortnite
Part of Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly quests in Fortnite tasks players with landing at The Driftwood. Here's where you can find it. Not every location in Fortnite is easy to spot using the map. Outside of named locations and select Landmarks, you'll need to do a bit of recon to find some of the smaller areas of interest. As part of Fortnite's Week 3 weekly quests, players need to land at The Driftwood, though they're not given much indication of where that might be. Here's where you need to start looking.
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements
Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
What Does MIT Mean in Overwatch 2?
When playing a match of the newly released Overwatch 2 players can see all sorts of stats and information on their player scorecard. At a glance it can be a little confusing seeing a bunch of letters and numbers. Those unfamiliar or not too interested in the details could just be looking for the number of deaths in the match. For those that love all things stats and want to utilize analytics will notice a new stat abbreviated MIT.
Is Fortnite Getting a Doctor Who Crossover?
Fortnite could be set to get its next bizarre crossover after leaks have hinted at a possible Doctor Who collaboration. At this point we shouldn't be surprised at any property getting the Fortnite treatment, but there are certain collaborations that have been hard to picture. We've had the likes of Dragon Ball, Rick & Morty, even Ariana Grande has been given her own Fortnite cosmetics. Now, thanks so some known Fortnite leakers, there's talks of Doctor Who entering the battle royale.
Apex Legends Legend Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends legend tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's 22 characters are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of legends to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which legends are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the legends stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Season 2 Hero Will be a Male Tank
The next hero coming to Overwatch 2 will be a male Tank, Blizzard game director Aaron Keller revealed Friday. The spicy hint was dropped during the Overwatch League's Watchpoint segment, perhaps confirming several leaks and rumors regarding the topic in recent months. "In Season 2," Keller said, "we will be...
Catalyst Leaked as Possible New Character Coming to Apex Legends
Apex Legends fans wondering who could be the next legend introduced to the franchise might have gotten their first clues as recent leaks have outlined possible information regarding new playable characters. Back in March 2022, a Reddit post containing a large amount of supposed leaked information surrounding Apex Legends emerged...
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.20 Release?
League of Legends Patch 12.20 will release Oct. 19, 2022. League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along various buffs and nerfs to the rift. While some were happy with their favorite champions getting a buff, many were left wanting more changes and wondering when Patch 12.20 would be released. Although...
Fortnite Agency Renegades Pack: Items, Price
Epic Games have released a new cosmetics bundle for Fortnite — the Agency Renegades Pack. Despite Fortnite being free-to-play, it features a huge array of purchasable cosmetics for players to customize their avatar with. From original characters and outfits to pop-culture crossovers, hop into a game of Fortnite and you'll encounter a whole zoo of weird and wonderful aesthetics. For those that aren't quite sure where to start, special packs have been put together by Epic Games that offer players a selection of cosmetics to get started.
Blizzard Updates Overwatch 2's SMS Requirement, Acknowledges Bugs
Blizzard has officially changed its SMS requirement for Overwatch 2 players. On Friday, Community Manager Jodie Mckaughan shared an update on Blizzard's forum and addressed several bugs associated with the game's launch. The SMS requirement, which was originally a prerequisite to play the game, was one of the many problems...
How to Split Stacks in Marauders
First-person shooter looter, Marauders, does not provide a tutorial for managing your inventory, so here is a guide on how to split stacks of items and ammo.
Do Rocket League Cosmetics Transfer to Sideswipe?
With season five of Rocket League Swipe underway, is there a way to transfer Rocket League Cosmetics to Sideswipe?
