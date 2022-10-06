ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Gomez goes on the attack in Key Biscayne mayor’s race

By Tony Winton
Key Biscayne Independent
Key Biscayne Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCtDf_0iOlF1Z900

Fausto Gomez pressed his attack on frontrunner Joe Rasco Tuesday, accusing him, without direct evidence, that he was beholden to development interests that would “take a bulldozer from the entrance to Key Biscayne all the way to the park” in a mayoral debate put on by the Key Biscayne Independent .

The two differed sharply on the need for raising the island’s debt cap, but agreed on the touchy question of how to pay for burying the island’s power and telecommunications cables.

Join Our Mailing List

The attacks by Gomez came as mail ballots were arriving in local mailboxes this week. Gomez finished a distant second place to Rasco in the primary, and wants to close the gap by appealing to supporters of former candidate Katie Petros, who nearly upset Gomez in the August vote.

Petros has been courted for her support, but has so far stayed neutral in the race.

“I’m Switzerland,” she said Thursday.

But Petros defended the work of the Strategic Vision Board, which she helped create while a council member. “It’s not something that’s been done in a vacuum,” she said. “It’s not meant to create changes in who we are. Hopefully, people will realize there is nothing to be afraid of.”

It’s unclear if Gomez’s new strategy –he took no position on the zoning issue change during a July appearance on the Anti-Social podcast — will be effective in wooing Petros’ supporters.

But it has rattled some local merchants.

At a meeting convened by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce last week, Golden Hog owner Jorge Gonzalez-Capiello voiced concerns that if the amendment passes, a super majority of council members might make changes that could lead to redevelopment that would increase commercial rents.

Gomez’s attacks are meant to put Rasco, a member of the Charter Review Commission, on the defensive, and Rasco and his supporters have had to respond. “I’m opposed to increasing density, how much better can I say that? Suggesting anything else is crazy,” Rasco said in the debate.

But the Vision Board’s plan does in fact envision a new, walkable commercial core that could include a mix of new residential housing that would be offset with additional parks. Former members of the panel united to issue a letter earlier this week, accusing Gomez of misleading voters.

Manager Steve Williamson said Thursday that Gomez’s claim that village staff had a plan to incentivize developers by increasing density was false. “I didn’t speak to him, and there is no plan,” Williamson said.

But it’s also a fact that a sizable chunk of the unprecedented $64,350 raised by Rasco has come from the real estate sector. The amount is more than double the $25,639 Gomez has self-funded, again putting the former mayor on the defensive.

At the Chamber session, with fellow former members of the charter panel alongside, Rasco tried to reassure Gonzalez-Capiello, leaving the door open to placing regulatory safeguards in place, aimed at protecting local businesses.

Gonzalez-Capiello nodded politely as panel members pointed out that any zoning decision could be overturned through a citizen’s petition, but the merchant wound up leaving the meeting unpersuaded.

Hurricane Preparedness

With Hurricane Ian in the headlines, the candidates were in agreement on at least one part of hurricane resilience: burying power lines, with both rejecting what had been the village’s plan in the past.

The Village’s Undergrounding Task force had recommended a controversial rate formula that would have charged single family homes more than condo dwellers whose buildings already had underground utilities, although the village council never formally endorsed it. The undergrounding initiative came to a halt in 2019. The manager, Williamson, has restarted it, although the funding mechanism has not been decided.

“We don’t ask that question when we have a beach renourishment that is very favorable, also for the property owners in the condos,” he said. Gomez said the Key Biscayne Condominium President’s Council had shifted its position on the undergrounding funding question and is no longer seeking a different rate for condos.

“That is an issue of the past,” Gomez said. But he maintained his opposition to raising the village’s borrowing cap to fund undergrounding, flooding, and other resiliency projects.

“It’s a lack of respect to the taxpayers,” Gomez said, without explaining how a public referendum was disrespectful.

Rasco, who along with four out of five council candidates supports raising the borrowing cap, said he thought Key Biscayne’s current hurricane plan was “sophisticated,” but said the Village should look at the problems faced by Sanibel island and learn from them.

Sanibel’s causeway, not dissimilar to Key Bicayne’s, washed out but a temporary connection is expected to reopen by month’s end, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

You can watch the debate here

Invest in Local News for Your Town. Your Gift is tax-deductible

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key Biscayne Independent

PODCAST: Vicki Lopez running for State House

With State Rep. Nick Duran deciding not to run for re-election, the coastal state house district covering Key Biscayne is open. Vicki Lopez won the GOP primary, and is facing Democrat A.J. D’Amico. With experience in Lee County on Florida’s west coast. What are her priorities for District 113? Subscribe with the podcast of your […]
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward schools chief is deemed ‘effective’ leader amid tumult from grand jury report

Vickie Cartwright is doing a satisfactory job leading the Broward school district during a time of turmoil, School Board members say. In her first evaluation since being hired as the permanent superintendent in February, board members rated Cartwright as “effective,” the second-highest of four possible scores. The interim evaluation — which is scheduled to be approved Tuesday by the School Board ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
City
Switzerland, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Key Biscayne, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
bocamag.com

Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Williamson
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge

Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Axios

New floating Miami social club coming to Biscayne Bay

Miami residents are familiar with Arkup's boxy "floating house," a modern, $5.5 million houseboat often seen around Biscayne Bay. Now, two New York entrepreneurs have teamed up with the same designer and commissioned four vessels that they will combine into a floating social club in the bay. State of play:...
MIAMI, FL
NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#The Anti Social
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD to have new protective armor from Israel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are gearing up with new equipment, and it could keep them safer on the streets. Officials say the goal is to add protection for police officers, as well as the community, while they respond to violent confrontations. “What we are about today is additional protection...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Switzerland
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation

Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
PLANTATION, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne Mayoral Debate

Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco face off in a mayoral debate tonight at Crossbridge Church at 6:00 p.m., sponsored by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Doors open at 5 pm. The church is located at 160 Harbor Drive You can also watch the debate here:
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne, FL
203
Followers
89
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Biscayne Independent is a nonprofit, independent community news organization focused on government accountability, the Biscayne Bay environment, and island life. We focus on Key Biscayne and nearby areas of Miami.

 https://kbindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy