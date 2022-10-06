ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White undergoes MRI to gain clarity on knee injury

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agKIA_0iOlF0gQ00

We have an update on the left knee injury Chicago Bulls guard Coby White suffered on Tuesday.

Bulls' guard Coby White underwent an MRI on his left knee Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in Tuesday night's preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is hopeful it's nothing serious as the third-year guard is slated to assume a significant role this season after Lonzo Ball 's knee surgery.

Standard medical procedure

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on White's status after practice on Wednesday as the team prepares for their next preseason match against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Donovan asserted the team wanted to ensure everything was where it had to be concerning White's knee.

"They (referring to the Bulls' medical team) just told me that they wanted to take him, just to kind of standard procedure when a guy has something like that, to take him there and just make sure everything's okay," Donovan said .

White barely got a sweat in during their preseason match against New Orleans, as he was immediately subbed out after playing a little under three minutes and finishing with no points on two attempts. It didn't take long for the Bulls to shed light on the White's status.

Donovan added that the injury was probably not serious as he relayed that White was eager to make his way to the ballgame.

"He felt like he could have gone back and played last night," shared Donovan. "Coby wanted to go back in. With a preseason game, it didn't make any sense to even have him go back in there."

Still, with White slated to pick up some of the slack left by Ball's absence, the team felt it was best to err on the side of caution and give White's left knee a complete checkup.

"But they worry about those situations where muscles aren't firing correctly and plants the wrong way and something else happens. I think we just took him in there today just to check him out," Donovan added.

Off-the-bench punch

With Ayo Dosunmo getting the starting gig, replacing Ball, the Chicago Bulls need someone to come off the bench and provide a spark offensively. That's where White comes in, as he is coming off a solid season in which he averaged 12.7 points, shot nearly 39 percent from three-point range, and displayed uncanny maturity for a player of his tender age.

As such, it would benefit the Bulls to get White back on the court and ready for the regular season as soon as possible. But they are content to take a cautious approach with their prized guard and ensure he is 100 percent healthy before inserting him back into game action.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears QB Justin Fields Defends Teammate After Crucial Mistake

The Chicago Bears fell 29-22 to the host Minnesota Vikings but that does not tell the tale of this game. Chicago came out of the game looking a complete mess with the defense allowing an 80-yard scoring drive to Kirk Cousins who managed to set a new Vikings franchise record by completing each of his first 17 passes without an incompletion.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Coby White
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Basketball#Sports#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Denver Nuggets#White S Knee
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Some skills are simply fundamental. If you possess them, you’ll always offer value – wherever you go. The NBA is no different. Take a musician, for example. You don’t have to be a virtuoso technician to be a successful musician. If you can keep time, and learn songs, you should be able to find a place in a band.
NBA
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
292
Followers
49
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy