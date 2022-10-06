ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Uvalde CISD accepts superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD school board accepted superintendent Hal Harrell's resignation Monday and said it will begin its search for his replacement. This comes after Harrell announced his retirement on his wife's Facebook Monday, saying it was a decision that wasn't taken lightly, but a decision he made all on his own.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Your insurance may not cover your home from storm damage

HOUSTON — Is your home fully covered from a storm?. Homeowners in Florida are discovering this month that they're not, leaving them liable for thousands of dollars in repairs. It's a reminder to check on your homeowners' insurance every now and then, because your coverage may be much less...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy