makeuseof.com
How to Turn On High Contrast Themes for Better Readability on Windows 11
Do you or a loved one find the text and apps on your computer screen unclear and hard to read? Or have trouble differentiating between various elements? Low vision or temporary sight problems could be the cause of your discomfort. You might be aware that Windows has many accessibility options...
makeuseof.com
How to Get the Most Out of the Calendar on an iPhone
The Calendar app on your iPhone is one of the best apps to manage your everyday life. Whether you have a lot of meetings or want to keep track of your events, Calendar has all the tools you need and more. Of course, you’ll need to know how to use...
Amazon Prime Early Access Splurges Worth Every Penny
Now's the time to save on big-ticket items.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Courses to Learn Metaverse Skills
The metaverse is fast developing, thanks to various technological advancements, ranging from virtual and augmented reality to blockchain development and Web3. This new technology presents an immersive experience in networked 3D virtual worlds simulating real-life experiences and aims to foster a social connection uninhibited by physical location. To contribute to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Best Robot Vacuum Deals
Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here and we're super excited about all the great deals available for some of our favorite robot vacuums. The prices are going down to some of the lowest levels we've seen all year, so it's time for you to finally upgrade to a robovac and win back some of the time you spend cleaning each day. Chill out, relax, and let the robovac do its job.
makeuseof.com
10 Groove Music Shortcuts for Windows You Need to Know
Groove Music is the native music player application for Windows 8 and 10. This app lets you play music stored in your local library and your OneDrive account. Its intuitive user interface makes it easy to use. However, shortcuts can further enrich your experience both in-app and when you have the application minimized.
makeuseof.com
How to Detect Faces Using Python
Have you ever wondered how Snapchat accurately applies various filters on your face? Is your smartphone performing magic when it unlocks using your facial features? No, you’re just watching Face Detection in action. Face Detection is an Artificial Intelligence technology that can identify human faces in a digital image...
makeuseof.com
5 New Messages App Features iOS 16 Brings to the iPhone
The Messages app has received some major upgrades with iOS 16 that are bound to make your life much easier. You can now edit and recover deleted messages, use SharePlay, and even go as far as to unsend a message altogether. Pretty cool, isn't it?. So, if you recently updated...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Photo Frame on Your Amazon Echo Show
Maybe you'd be interested in setting Amazon's Alexa to wake you up to the sound of a crowing rooster, or not. Regardless, Alexa may offer it as a tip along with news headlines, ads, weather updates, and various information Amazon deems worthy of your attention. That's unless you'd rather view photos of your choice using a service called Photo Frame.
makeuseof.com
Will TikTok's Increased Character Count Be Useful?
TikTok has increased its character limit from 300 to 2,200. As most content on TikTok already contains captions within the video, users might not be used to clicking "see more" to read longer captions. But what type of content requires users to see more information and will viewers get into...
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Kids Thermometers
Do you have a young family? Then a smart thermometer is the ideal piece of tech you need for your medicine cupboard. Smart thermometers work by taking your temperature digitally (the way doctors do) through a device that goes into your ear or on your forehead. It's perfect for young children as it's quick, painless, and easy to use on a wriggly toddler.
This 3-Step Method For Creating A Capsule Wardrobe (Without Buying All New Stuff) Is Going Viral On Instagram, And It's Really Smart
It works with whatever is already in your closet right now.
makeuseof.com
INMOTION V5 Review: Best Affordable Electic Unicycle to Learn On
If you're after a new riding experience, the INMOTION V5 serves as a well-rounded EUC for short commutes and fun. While it won't offer the maximum speed or range for those after a more challenging ride, its value lies in its accessibility. From beginner to experienced riders, it's a worthwhile way to experiment with electric unicycles.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Numerical Sorting in File Explorer for Windows
File Explorer has two methods to sort out files as per their numerical nomenclature: Numerical sorting and Literal sorting. Numerical sorting sorts out file names per increasing number values (for example, 2 < 3 < 22 < 33). In contrast, Literal sorting sorts files based on each number in their name (for example, 2 < 222 < 3 < 356).
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Save Big On Govee Lights
Having beautiful lights around your house, lights that change color to match the show you're watching, dance to the music, or flicker to set the mood, is a dream come true. Govee's products are among the best out there, and they're now available with some pretty hefty discounts for the Prime Early Access Sale event on Amazon.
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Get Better Sound With Discounted JBL Speaker and Headphones
Amazon is rocking our wallets with the second Prime-dedicated event of the year. The Prime Early Access Sale event is cutting prices left and right, including for our favorite JBL headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and more. Whether you need new headphones, some cool earbuds to wear while jogging or an awesome...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a "Permanently Delete" Option to the Windows Context Menu
As you work on your computer day in and day out, there are so many files and folders that pile up on your system. You would be deleting old and unwanted files—it reduces the clutter and creates more storage space. Usually, you'll select the file and use the delete...
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Your Personal Data Off the Internet
There is good reason why you might want to erase yourself from the internet. Nowadays, companies hold all sorts of data on you, from your phone number to your home address to your email, date of birth, and gender. It can even extend beyond that to data on your relatives, past education, employment history, IP information, and shopping habits.
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Save Money and Get a New Amazon Echo
Echo devices give you easy access to pretty much any smart device in your home, allowing you to use voice control, which makes things so much easier. Thankfully, for Prime Early Access Sale, you can get your very own Echo device for a steal!. This is the second time this...
makeuseof.com
How Much Should You Spend on a Gaming Chair?
Gaming chairs are a silver lining for those who spend a lot of time playing games in front of the screen. They are structured to provide sufficient lumbar support and avoid physical health concerns. From video gaming to office work, these multifunctional chairs are standard everywhere. But what amount of...
