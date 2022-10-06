NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.

