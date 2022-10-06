ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major

The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmr#Video Game#Complexity#Iem Rio Major#Team Liquid#North American#Na#Oseecs#Ct
dotesports.com

Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events

Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

T1 disappoint with slow start in Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ

The TI11 Last Chance qualifiers kicked off today, and 12 runner-up teams from their respective regions gave it their all to claim one of the remaining two spots in the International 2022. Though there were favorites coming into the qualifiers, fans also expected Cinderella stories, mostly from T1 featuring Topson and ana.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rogue players break into top 5 of KDA leaderboard at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20

While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Reita returns to ZETA DIVISION ahead of VCT 2023

Japanese VALORANT player Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro returned to ZETA DIVISION today, less than a year after his one-year transfer to REJECT. The 27-year-old was a part of ZETA DIVISION’s original lineup in April 2020 when the team was still called JUPITER and helped them win tournaments that year like RAGE Japan Tournament in August 2020 and First Strike Japan in December 2020. In 2021, Reita most notably helped ZETA DIVISION win VCT Japan Stage Three over Crazy Raccoon in August and played at VCT Masters Berlin in September.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy