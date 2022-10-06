Read full article on original website
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Not-so-warm welcome: Top Esports spoil GAM Esports’ return to League’s World Championship
For three years, the VCS has been unable to take part in the League of Legends...
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
T1 disappoint with slow start in Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ
The TI11 Last Chance qualifiers kicked off today, and 12 runner-up teams from their respective regions gave it their all to claim one of the remaining two spots in the International 2022. Though there were favorites coming into the qualifiers, fans also expected Cinderella stories, mostly from T1 featuring Topson and ana.
Closing slaughter: DRX refuse to hold back in staggering beatdown of Top Esports in Worlds 2022 group stage
A fire has reignited for the LCK at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The...
T1 flames out, Team Secret one win away from keeping a historical Dota 2 streak alive at TI11
Despite T1 picking up steam the longer the event went on, Team Secret looked like a well-oiled machine as they dispatched the final SEA rep in less than an hour. And that was just the start of the end for T1, as one of the fan-favorite rosters heading into the event would be double eliminated soon after.
Team Liquid knock out Xtreme Gaming in fastest series of Dota 2’s TI11 LCQ
With the fourth day of the International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers coming to an end, four more teams were eliminated from the tournament. And, while it took some time for T1 to flame out, Team Liquid sent Xtreme Gaming home in the quickest series of the LCQ. Xtreme was knocked...
Nathan Steuer blitzes through Magic Online Champions Showcase to earn MTG Worlds invitation
For the second time in four appearances, Nathan Steuer won the Magic Online Champions Showcase, expertly piloting Izzet Phoenix through the Pioneer rounds to secure his victory. The 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 2 is a key part of the digital premier play system that leads into the Magic...
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player
When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
Viper strikes, EDG breaks Fnatic’s hot streak on day three of Worlds 2022 to open up group
For the last couple of days, European League of Legends fans have been on a high...
Rogue players break into top 5 of KDA leaderboard at Worlds 2022
In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups
Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a...
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he's currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
Reita returns to ZETA DIVISION ahead of VCT 2023
Japanese VALORANT player Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro returned to ZETA DIVISION today, less than a year after his one-year transfer to REJECT. The 27-year-old was a part of ZETA DIVISION’s original lineup in April 2020 when the team was still called JUPITER and helped them win tournaments that year like RAGE Japan Tournament in August 2020 and First Strike Japan in December 2020. In 2021, Reita most notably helped ZETA DIVISION win VCT Japan Stage Three over Crazy Raccoon in August and played at VCT Masters Berlin in September.
Worlds 2022 breaks record for most unique League champions at one Worlds and we’re only in groups
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship just broke the record for most unique champions picked...
