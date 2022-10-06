ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegations

By Tom Palmer, Joe Khalil
( NewsNation ) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was back on the campaign trail Thursday following a report alleging the woman whose abortion he paid for also shares a child with him.

According to a new report from The Daily Beast , the woman who claimed Walker paid for her 2009 abortion also says she is the mother of one of his children.

The Daily Beast said it had agreed not to reveal details of the woman’s identity to protect her and her child’s privacy.

According to the report, the woman showed them “credible evidence” of a relationship with Walker and that she is the mother of one of his children.

The allegations undercut Walker’s claims that he didn’t know who the woman is. If true, the allegations also contradict the candidate’s campaign stance on abortion. Walker has expressed support for a national abortion ban without exceptions.

Walker has in the past publicly acknowledged the child as his own .

According to report , the woman continued a years-long relationship with Walker and conceived another child years after the abortion.

She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, the outlet reported, though she noted that Walker, as he had during the earlier pregnancy, expressed that it wasn’t a convenient time for him.

Walker has denied the story, calling the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie” and threatening a lawsuit against the news outlet. He has yet to file a suit.

Walker did not directly address the allegations during a public appearance Thursday in Wadley, Georgia, but was asked about it by reporters following the event.

“This here abortion thing is false. It’s a lie,” Walker said when pressed by the media to address details in the report. “Democrats are desperate to hold on to their seat here. And they’re desperate to make this race about my family.”

Walker’s camp released a statement on his Senate campaign website on Wednesday saying, “As I have already said, there is no truth to this or any other Daily Beast report.”

Earlier this year, after a story by The Daily Beast, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he had not previously talked about publicly.

Ohio fishing scandal investigation continues

Walker is currently in a tight race for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock . It remains to be seen how this latest scandal will affect Walker’s campaign — but since the original abortion story broke, the candidate has raised more than $50,000.

While Walker has faced intense criticism — including from his own son, Christian , who called him a “liar and critic” — others have doubled down on their support for Walker .

A number of interviews done in the last 24 hours have shown people expressing support for Walker, even on the issue of abortion.

“I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate,” conservative radio host Dana Loesch said .

Some of those attending Walker’s campaign on Thursday, however, were at least aware of the abortion allegation.

“I really support him, I believe Herschel is a man of God. He may have done some things in his past he would regret,” Joanna Johnson said. “But he’s a new man now and he’s pro-life and I’m pro-life.”

Craig Miller also attended the rally. “I think Hershel’s telling the truth,” he said. “If we want to see some lying we’ve got to look at the White House.”

Still, one poll from InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 shows that Warnock regained his narrow lead of 47%, compared to Walker’s 44%, after the allegations came out.

Warnock and Walker are set to debate later this month on NewsNation .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

