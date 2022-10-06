ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Springfield residents honored with award after thwarting kidnapper

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Two Springfield residents are being called heroes after preventing what could have been a tragedy. Monday, Springfield Police honored Donald and Jennifer Lawson with a framed letter of commendation. Back in June, the two interrupted an attempted kidnapping of a little girl in their Springfield neighborhood.
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Currently there's 605 total personnel on scene battling the Cedar Creek Fire; 15 engines, 17 crews, 6 heavy equipment, and 5 helicopters. The Cedar Creek Fire is currently 121,529 acres and is 38 % contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 9 will transfer command to Northwest Incident...
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
Hopes are high for Oregon men's basketball this season

We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year senior point guard Will...
