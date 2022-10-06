Read full article on original website
University of Oregon covers cost of tuition for Native American students with new program
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon just launched a new program to cover the cost of tuition and fees for Native American students. The university unveiled the ‘Home Flight Scholars' Program’ earlier Monday at the Many Nations' Longhouse on campus. The University of Oregon says Native...
Springfield residents honored with award after thwarting kidnapper
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Two Springfield residents are being called heroes after preventing what could have been a tragedy. Monday, Springfield Police honored Donald and Jennifer Lawson with a framed letter of commendation. Back in June, the two interrupted an attempted kidnapping of a little girl in their Springfield neighborhood.
Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy' to 'Hazardous' as smoke settles in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Smoky skies can be seen all over Western Oregon, causing poor air quality in many areas. Light winds and stagnant air brought the smoky and hazy skies back in along the I-5 corridor. Eugene, Springfield and Roseburg are seeing "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while Oakridge,...
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
Unseasonable warm temperatures contribute to Cedar Creek Fire growth in the southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire growth in the "slopover" area continues because of dry fuels and unseasonably warm temperatures. The area actively burning is the southern fire edge near Lucas Lake. Securing and holding this "slopover" area to prevent impacts to the Highway 58 corridor continues to be highest priority for fire crews and resources.
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
Suspect barricades self inside Jackson's Auto Care in Eugene after setting it on fire
EUGENE, Ore. — We spoke with Dale Dawson, a Patrol Sergeant with the Eugene Police Department, to find out what happened at Jackson's Auto Care Saturday afternoon. Police say the owner of Jackson's Auto Care, at 660 West 6th Street in Eugene was notified his shop's fire alarm was set off.
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
Jackson's Auto Care owner shares damage done to business in break-in and arson
EUGENE, Ore. — A man is now facing charges after police say he started a fire in an auto shop, then barricaded himself inside. Tens of thousands of dollars in damage. That's according to Eugene Police whom we spoke to Saturday. The incident happened Saturday morning at Jackson's Auto...
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Currently there's 605 total personnel on scene battling the Cedar Creek Fire; 15 engines, 17 crews, 6 heavy equipment, and 5 helicopters. The Cedar Creek Fire is currently 121,529 acres and is 38 % contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 9 will transfer command to Northwest Incident...
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
Hopes are high for Oregon men's basketball this season
We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year senior point guard Will...
