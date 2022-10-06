Clovis Unified gets $4.9 million donation from Qualcomm founder

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Clovis Unified School District has received a multi-million donation from a former Clovis High High School student.

During the Clovis Unified Superintendent’s Breakfast, officials announced that Franklin Antonio, who graduated from Clovis High in 1970, had donated $4.9 million to the district’s foundation.

After graduating, Antonio helped found Qualcomm, a San Diego-based chip-making company.

The donation came as part of Antonio’s estate after he passed away earlier this year .

Clovis Unified officials also revealed that Antonio had also been quietly making donations to the school district over the past several years.

The money will go toward the Foundation For Clovis Schools , which encourages students to strive toward personal academic achievement by providing funding for innovative classroom ideas and educational programs.

