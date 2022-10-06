ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Community plans vigil for Merced family of 4 kidnapped and killed. Here’s when and where

By Thaddeus Miller
 5 days ago

A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday in Merced’s downtown as part of three nights of mourning in honor of the family of four who were kidnapped and killed this week.

The gatherings are 7 p.m. each night through Saturday at Bob Hart Square, according to community leaders.

The Merced family of four included 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were found by a farmworker about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a remote area near the intersection of Indiana and Hutchins roads north of Dos Palos and west of El Nido, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office released video earlier Wednesday that showed a masked man taking the family Monday by gunpoint in a truck from a business they operated just south of Merced off South Highway 59, Gateway Parking.

A 48-year-old man, Jesus Manuel Salgado , is in custody in connection with the kidnapping.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said Salgado had tried to take his own life prior to being taken into custody, and had to receive medical care. Although Salgado had been sedated, Warnke said the suspect has since been talking with investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuFKc_0iOlBUgt00
On the left, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri is shown with her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36. At right is uncle Amandeep Singh, 39. Merced County Sheriff

Comments / 2

Loretta Brown
5d ago

why would someone be so cruel to a family just trying to work and live their life. and what harm can a 8mo old do. God bless this beautiful family

Reply
8
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

