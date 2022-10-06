Read full article on original website
After eVTOL air taxis, United to invest in e-planes for regional hops
United Airlines is going beyond its investments in shorter-range electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis with companies like Archer and Eve Mobility, and preparing to reinforce its relationship with a Swedish maker of battery-powered planes that will operate on its regional US routes. Comments by a United Airlines executive...
Swoop Aero to launch drone delivery of lab samples from Aussie islands
International logistics and drone delivery company Swoop Aero is launching a new service in its home market with aerial transport of lab samples from the Moreton Bay islands off Australia’s east coast city Brisbane. After a prolonged burst of expansion abroad – notably through medical drone delivery projects in...
GE Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of GE HealthCare
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- GE (NYSE:GE) today announced the filing of the Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the planned spin-off of its Healthcare division, to be called GE HealthCare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006185/en/ GE Form 10 Highlights (Graphic: GE)
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test. The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. “This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at the space agency’s headquarters in Washington. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble stretching several thousand miles (kilometers). It took consecutive nights of telescope observations from Chile and South Africa to determine how much the impact altered the path of the 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid around its companion, a much bigger space rock.
DJI RC to add support for Air 2S drone this month
The wait may finally soon be over for those eager to use their Air 2S drone with the new DJI RC remote controller. Firmware updates enabling compatibility between the two are said to arrive later this month. According to leaker @DealsDrone, the DJI customer support team in China has confirmed...
DJI AirWorks kicks off with Dock demo showing promise in the product’s design
This week DJI is hosting its AirWorks conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, and I was lucky enough to fly out to see what all is happening. On Monday, media got our first in-person look at DJI Dock in action, and I was quite impressed with its performance. The current state...
Broke cargo drone specialist Volansi bought by Sierra Nevada Corp.
Aerospace and defense company Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) revealed it has acquired financially stricken autonomous cargo drone maker Volansi in a cash transaction whose amount was not disclosed. SNC announced the deal Monday, but says it was finalized late last month in the wake of Volansi’s August filing for assignment...
DJI Digital FPV System adds support for RunCam Wasp cameras
The DJI Digital FPV System for drones is now compatible with RunCam’s new 120fps Wasp camera series. DJI has released firmware updates for its Digital FPV Air Unit (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V1 (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V2 (v01.00.06.06), and Remote Controller (v01.00.06.08) to add support for Runcam’s new Wasp 4:3 camera models.
New DJI drone Mavic 3 Classic shows up in FCC filings
DJI has filed paperwork with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a new drone joining the Mavic 3 family. The official release of DJI Mavic 3 Classic onto the FCC database indicates that the tech giant’s latest drone could hit the market soon. New DJI drone: Mavic 3...
