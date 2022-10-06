Read full article on original website
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI — After closing for good earlier this week, the Golden Corral building in Walker is set to be demolished and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last of the buffet chain’s West Michigan location. The 2-acre lot will...
‘We’re looking to be an inspiration,’ says Grand Rapids ministry planning 50-unit tiny home community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside his office at Matthew’s House Ministry, Pastor George Werkema flips through a pamphlet showing what he believes is a strategy to reduce homelessness in Grand Rapids: tiny home communities. “We’re trying to give them a hand-up rather than a hand-out,” the 66-year-old former...
51-lot housing development planned for site near Hudsonville school
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Heavy construction equipment and large mounds of dirt are the visible signs of the progress being made on a large-scale residential development in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township. The development, called Hidden Lake West, is located on 48th Avenue north of Baldwin Street. The housing project...
Kids’ Food Basket plans $700K purchase of Muskegon County Health Department building
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A nonprofit agency focused on children’s nutrition plans to pay $700,000 cash for a building owned by Muskegon County near downtown. Kids’ Food Basket has a purchase agreement with the county to buy the health department building at 97 E. Apple Avenue on the county’s “South Campus.”
Grand Rapids Public Museum ensuring Indigenous voices, perspectives reflected in programming, exhibits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is working to ensure Indigenous voices and perspectives are consistently incorporated into its current and future programming and exhibits. In honor of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10, officials announced it received two grants to help achieve that...
Crews complete $24M overpass project serving casino along U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $23.7 million overpass project that helps improve the U.S. 131/M-179 interchange serving a West Michigan casino is now complete. The project in Allegan County, which began March 1 and wrapped up a month early, replaced the original interchange that was built in 1959. The...
New health system, created through Spectrum and Beaumont merger, announces its name
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH System, which launched earlier this year when Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merged, is rebranding as Corewell Health. Over the next two years, the health system will install new signs for its hospitals, clinics and other properties throughout the state, the health system announced Tuesday in a news release. In Grand Rapids, for example, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital will now be called Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.
Take a trip down memory lane with historic photos of Western Michigan homecoming celebrations
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Homecoming week has arrived in Kalamazoo, and the MLive photo staff dug through the archives to find our favorite moments from the annual event dating back to the 1950s. Take a stroll down memory lane as we take a look through photos from Western Michigan University’s homecoming celebrations...
Two small business owners vying for West Michigan House seat
BYRON CENTER, MI — Two small business owners are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election for a Michigan House seat. Republican Angela Rigas is competing against U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, in the 79th District race, which covers Kent County south of M-6 but west of Alto as well as some of Allegan and Barry counties.
Incumbent faces retired educator in race for county board seat representing Grand Rapids Township
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI – An incumbent Kent County Commissioner faces a retired educator in the November general election for the county commission’s 11th District. Republican Kent County Commissioner Lindsey Thiel will compete against Democrat and retired educator John Considine for the two-year seat Nov. 8 representing Grand Rapids Township and the eastern half of Plainfield Township.
Holland’s former mayor, U.S. Navy veteran competing for 86th House District seat
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The city of Holland’s former mayor, Nancy DeBoer, is facing off with Larry Jackson in the November general election for a two-year term to represent Michigan’s 86th House District. The district is comprised of Holland and Park, Laketown and Holland townships. That area...
Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
How Ferris State’s partnership with Chinese manufacturer will help bring thousands of jobs to region
KENT COUNTY, MI – As electric vehicle battery manufacturer Gotion prepares to establish roots in Big Rapids, Ferris State University is playing a key role with workers needed for the over 2,000 jobs expected to be created in West Michigan. Ferris State was a major reason why the Chinese...
Recording device found in Portage high school locker room
PORTAGE, MI – A recording device was found in a locker room at Portage high school. The device was found in a Portage Northern High School locker room, the district said in a statement. It was found the week of Oct. 3, and reported to Portage Department of Public...
Monster Mash to bring spooky family fun to Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- As the spookiest of holidays nears, Monster Mash is returning to Ramona Park. Portage Parks and Recreation will host the Monster Mash at Ramona Park, 8600 S. Sprinkle Road, from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event gives community members the opportunity to trick or treat with...
‘We Won’t Black Down’ bus rolls through Kalamazoo to inspire Black voters, address issues
KALAMAZOO, MI — As part of its We Won’t Black Down fall bus tour, Black Voters Matter’s “Blackest Bus in America” rolled into Kalamazoo and onto Western Michigan University’s campus Tuesday morning. The stop at Western’s campus, on Oct. 11, was one of four...
Data analyst, incumbent compete for state House’s Rockford-area seat
ROCKFORD, MI – A data analyst is challenging the Republican incumbent in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 90th District. Democrat Meagan Hintz will take on state Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, in the race for the district that includes Plainfield Township north of the Grand River, Rockford, Sparta, Cannon and Grattan townships and a portion of Alpine and Vergennes townships.
Man, 24, pleads no contest in murder of Kalamazoo roommate
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man pleaded no contest in the fatal shooting of his roommate at a Kalamazoo apartment. Ezra Howe, 24, pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-degree murder and felony firearms Monday, Oct. 10, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine. Howe entered his plea...
Voters invited to virtual forum with state House candidates in four Kalamazoo-area races
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A virtual candidate forum for Michigan State House Districts 40, 41, 42 and 45 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area is hosting the event with co-sponsors Douglass Community Association, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, Western Michigan University’s WeVote, Kalamazoo College’s KVotes and Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues, according to a news release for the forum.
Grand Rapids police seek passenger in driver’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police believe that a driver was shot and killed early Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a passenger in her vehicle. Grand Rapids police responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue and 44th Street SE. Police found a deceased woman...
