GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH System, which launched earlier this year when Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merged, is rebranding as Corewell Health. Over the next two years, the health system will install new signs for its hospitals, clinics and other properties throughout the state, the health system announced Tuesday in a news release. In Grand Rapids, for example, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital will now be called Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO