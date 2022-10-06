ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids area

KENT COUNTY, MI — After closing for good earlier this week, the Golden Corral building in Walker is set to be demolished and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last of the buffet chain’s West Michigan location. The 2-acre lot will...
WALKER, MI
MLive

51-lot housing development planned for site near Hudsonville school

HUDSONVILLE, MI — Heavy construction equipment and large mounds of dirt are the visible signs of the progress being made on a large-scale residential development in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township. The development, called Hidden Lake West, is located on 48th Avenue north of Baldwin Street. The housing project...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Grand Rapids Press

New health system, created through Spectrum and Beaumont merger, announces its name

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH System, which launched earlier this year when Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merged, is rebranding as Corewell Health. Over the next two years, the health system will install new signs for its hospitals, clinics and other properties throughout the state, the health system announced Tuesday in a news release. In Grand Rapids, for example, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital will now be called Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kirk
The Grand Rapids Press

Two small business owners vying for West Michigan House seat

BYRON CENTER, MI — Two small business owners are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election for a Michigan House seat. Republican Angela Rigas is competing against U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, in the 79th District race, which covers Kent County south of M-6 but west of Alto as well as some of Allegan and Barry counties.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces retired educator in race for county board seat representing Grand Rapids Township

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI – An incumbent Kent County Commissioner faces a retired educator in the November general election for the county commission’s 11th District. Republican Kent County Commissioner Lindsey Thiel will compete against Democrat and retired educator John Considine for the two-year seat Nov. 8 representing Grand Rapids Township and the eastern half of Plainfield Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Futsal#New Place#Dgri
MLive

Recording device found in Portage high school locker room

PORTAGE, MI – A recording device was found in a locker room at Portage high school. The device was found in a Portage Northern High School locker room, the district said in a statement. It was found the week of Oct. 3, and reported to Portage Department of Public...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Monster Mash to bring spooky family fun to Portage

PORTAGE, MI -- As the spookiest of holidays nears, Monster Mash is returning to Ramona Park. Portage Parks and Recreation will host the Monster Mash at Ramona Park, 8600 S. Sprinkle Road, from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event gives community members the opportunity to trick or treat with...
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Data analyst, incumbent compete for state House’s Rockford-area seat

ROCKFORD, MI – A data analyst is challenging the Republican incumbent in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 90th District. Democrat Meagan Hintz will take on state Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, in the race for the district that includes Plainfield Township north of the Grand River, Rockford, Sparta, Cannon and Grattan townships and a portion of Alpine and Vergennes townships.
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive

Voters invited to virtual forum with state House candidates in four Kalamazoo-area races

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A virtual candidate forum for Michigan State House Districts 40, 41, 42 and 45 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area is hosting the event with co-sponsors Douglass Community Association, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, Western Michigan University’s WeVote, Kalamazoo College’s KVotes and Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues, according to a news release for the forum.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy