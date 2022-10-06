Read full article on original website
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Rogue players break into top 5 of KDA leaderboard at Worlds 2022
In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches
Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can't interact the...
DWG KIA complete LCK’s 0-3 performance on day 2 of Worlds 2022 group stage after colliding with JD Gaming
After a 36-minute banger between two of the best teams at the 2022 League of Legends...
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Closing slaughter: DRX refuse to hold back in staggering beatdown of Top Esports in Worlds 2022 group stage
A fire has reignited for the LCK at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The...
Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups
Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a...
Not-so-warm welcome: Top Esports spoil GAM Esports’ return to League’s World Championship
For three years, the VCS has been unable to take part in the League of Legends...
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major
The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022
A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
Player ratings: Upset, Humanoid, and Fnatic shine against T1 in 2022 Worlds group stage
Fnatic cemented their lead in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after...
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player
When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
Reita returns to ZETA DIVISION ahead of VCT 2023
Japanese VALORANT player Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro returned to ZETA DIVISION today, less than a year after his one-year transfer to REJECT. The 27-year-old was a part of ZETA DIVISION’s original lineup in April 2020 when the team was still called JUPITER and helped them win tournaments that year like RAGE Japan Tournament in August 2020 and First Strike Japan in December 2020. In 2021, Reita most notably helped ZETA DIVISION win VCT Japan Stage Three over Crazy Raccoon in August and played at VCT Masters Berlin in September.
T1 flames out, Team Secret one win away from keeping a historical Dota 2 streak alive at TI11
Despite T1 picking up steam the longer the event went on, Team Secret looked like a well-oiled machine as they dispatched the final SEA rep in less than an hour. And that was just the start of the end for T1, as one of the fan-favorite rosters heading into the event would be double eliminated soon after.
T1 bounce back on Day 2 of The International 2022 LCQ, securing an upper bracket spot
The first day of the Last Chance Qualifiers was tough for the T1 squad. After coming in with high hopes for the LCQ, T1 disappointed the fans with a slow start. Despite having a more difficult fixture on day two, T1 could secure some much-needed wins to secure an upper-bracket spot.
