Seattle, WA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bulls hope to keep climbing in East with more time to gel

The Chicago Bulls made the playoffs for the first time in five years last season and led the Eastern Conference for a little bit. They have the high-scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine and believe they have the talent to compete, even though the Bulls stood pat while the teams around them loaded up.
CHICAGO, IL
Why Was Maton Left Off of the Phillies’ NLDS Roster?

Since his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in April 2021, Nick Maton has acted as a spark plug for the club. Maton is a clubhouse favorite and brings an infectious energy to the team. Not only that, but the 25-year-old comes through for the Phillies when he's needed most—hitting .308 with a .805 OPS in clutch situations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

