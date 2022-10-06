ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

syvnews.com

Caltrans breaks ground on Chumash Museum Highway beautification project

Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest yields thousands of eager attendees

Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival. This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria man dies in Hwy 154 crash Sunday morning in Santa Ynez

A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound in a 2013...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

