syvnews.com
Santa Maria animal shelter waiving fees to clear room as major construction project looms
If you ever wanted a pet, but were waiting for a safe way to have a test run, now's your chance. The Santa Maria Animal Shelter is looking for those interested in adopting or fostering pets while the facility undergoes a construction project that will force it to reduce the number of pets at the facility by 50%.
syvnews.com
Caltrans breaks ground on Chumash Museum Highway beautification project
Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
syvnews.com
38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest yields thousands of eager attendees
Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival. This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria man dies in Hwy 154 crash Sunday morning in Santa Ynez
A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound in a 2013...
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset, about 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. Throughout the day there will be music and activities. The post Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
Lompoc Certified Farmers Market shuts down operation permanently
The farmers market manager told KSBY it was a difficult decision to make with not enough community support to keep operations going the result was shutting down completely.
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Solvang Senior Center hosting annual cowboy fundraiser to help build new facility
The Solvang Senior Center is inviting the public to take a ride back in time on Sunday, Oct. 23, when horseback riding, wagon rides and cowboy poetry will take center stage at Solvang's Alisal Guest Ranch. The exclusive cowboy breakfast event, slated for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., is the center's...
UPDATE: Identity of Santa Ynez homicide victim released
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one man in Santa Ynez Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say
The car thief crashed the stolen vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene of the crime, the SLO Police Department said.
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande Village adorned with purple ribbons as Kristin Smart verdicts near
The ribbons are tied to lampposts, street signs and even City Hall’s sign by the Arroyo Grande Village Association.
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash
A two-car crash in Solvang injured three elderly women on Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post 73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
