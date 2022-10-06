Read full article on original website
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How Does TM Crafting Work?
The ninth generation of "Pokémon" is almost here, arriving November 18 via "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." These two games will introduce new Pokémon, like the three adorable starters, and evolve the long-running IP with fresh gameplay mechanics and features. "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" will be the "first open-world RPG of the 'Pokémon' series," allowing players to explore Paldea at leisure. "Scarlet and Violet" will also include another major development for the franchise: auto battles.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Overwatch 2: Sojourn's Origins Explained
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Minecraft: How To Get A Cape
Appearing in both editions of the main game and the "Minecraft: Dungeons" spinoff, capes in "Minecraft" are unique gear pieces with no in-game purposes beyond cosmetics and some bragging rights. Capes are rare and exclusive items usually awarded to attendees of certain events, participants of specific occasions, and even uniquely gifted to certain individuals by Mojang itself. Coming in various designs and patterns that mark the experience it was created for, capes also influence the design of any equipped Elytra as well, sometimes even having distinct visuals that fit onto the wings as opposed to its regular cape pattern.
Dead Space Collector's Edition: What's Included?
For fans of sci-fi horror games, 2022 was chock full of announcements. Games like "The Callisto Protocol" and "Slitterhead" come from developers of some of the most revered sci-fi horror games of the past, few of which are as well-known as "Dead Space." The "Dead Space" remake is slated for release on Jan. 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and after a gameplay trailer was uploaded by the "Dead Space" YouTube channel, fans are excited to finally know how a new "Dead Space" will improve on the original.
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Mythic Skins
There are a lot of significant differences between "Overwatch" and "Overwatch 2," like the addition new character, Sojourn, but the new game still has most of the essential elements that made the original great. It still has fast-paced, kinetic shooting mechanics, a variety of interesting weapons for players to choose from, and a vibrant roster of characters with their own unique abilities. One thing that has helped keep these characters interesting over the years is the skins.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get The Legendary Nomad Set
"Cyberpunk 2077" has had its ups and downs since release. The title received sharp criticism for its numerous bugs and glitches at launch as well as not living up to CDPR's hype. Since then, the developer confirmed the hopes of fans with a promise to continue improving and polishing the experience. More recently, the launch of Netflix anime "Edgerunners" and a related game update has given "Cyberpunk 2077" a second chance with players.
Overwatch 2's First Time User Experience Explained
"Overwatch" is now dead and gone, but "Overwatch 2" has officially launched to take its place. This free-to-play sequel is available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, the Nintendo Switch and PC. Early reviews for "Overwatch 2" have all said the same thing with plenty of praise for the fresh, new gameplay improvements but some complaints regarding the new monetization additions.
Doctor Who May Finally Be Coming To Fortnite
Because of its status as an icon of modern pop culture that has largely transcended the world of video games at this point, it isn't uncommon for the battle royale title "Fortnite" to be used in high-profile collaborations. Be it characters from massive sci-fi properties such as "Star Wars" or cameos from A-list stars such as Brie Larson, "Fortnite" has introduced tons of skins based around popular IPs or celebrities outside of its contained universe. And soon, it seems that Epic Games' title will once again play host to another huge crossover, this time with the long-running British serial "Doctor Who."
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
Every Apex Legends Battle Royale Map, Ranked
Respawn's battle royale "Apex Legends" has been around for a few years now, and over time it's gone from only having one battle royale map to four, and there's even more when one counts arena maps in "Apex Legends," too. The maps are rarely the same between seasons, as each has seen updates that fundamentally alter the layout or features players must navigate through. For example, the infamous Skull Town sub-zone of King's Canyon has been removed and re-added several times, and several sub-areas on Olympus became overgrown during the Season 9 Legacy update.
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
Legacy Of Kain Might Finally Be Set For A Comeback
The "Legacy of Kain" series has been quiet for some time with the last entry in the series, "Legacy of Kain: Defiance," released in 2003. This is not for lack of interest or passion among fans, however. Despite some ups and downs, the series still has a cult following and is often ranked among the best vampire games of all time.
