One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
Microscope Should Be on Saints’ Dennis Allen and Coaches Heading into a Critical Stretch
Coach Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. The Panthers had a 10-23 record in two full seasons with Rhule and was 1-4 this year before the move. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this year, but Carolina may not be the only team to make an in-season move.
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, Players React to ‘Crazy’ Grady Jarrett Penalty
The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, but after three consecutive three-and-outs by the defense and a pair of scoring drives from the offense, found themselves within six points inside the game's final five minutes. Atlanta's defense had Tampa Bay in a...
Browns Sign Falcons Ex Tyeler Davison, Joins Deion Jones in Cleveland
Just two days after trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns have added another former Atlanta Falcons defender to the team. According to NFL Network, the Browns signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad. Davison, 30, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2019-21. OCT 7 FALCONS...
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
Stats Pointing to Jordan Davis Being DROY Candidate
Jordan Davis was the first defensive tackle to find his name in the Heisman conversation for the first time since Ndamokungsuh in 2009 for a reason in 2021. The monstrous nose tackle was one of the primary reasons Georgia's defense went on one of the greatest stretches of defensive play the sport has ever seen.
Breaking Down The Athletic’s Outside-the-Box Trade Idea for New York Giants
With the NFL trade deadline three weeks away, The Athletic’s Bo Wulf offered some trade ideas for all 32 NFL teams, including a curious one for the New York Giants. The idea: Trade for Bills running back Zack Moss. (In his idea for the Bills, Wulf would be for...
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
NFL・
It’s Time for Packers to Start Dictating Action
GREEN BAY, Wis. – “All gas, no brake.”. A mic’d up Matt LaFleur famously said that, with an expletive deleted, during a 42-24 rout over the Raiders during the 2019 season. That was LaFleur and Co. doing whatever the hell they wanted in posting a surprise 13-win season.
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL・
Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.
Three Chiefs Week 5 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't pretty, but Andy Reid's team got the job done nonetheless. In a thrilling comeback victory, Kansas City's offense was propelled by the legendary duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit got off to a bit of a rough start but improved down the stretch and got enough stops to allow the offense's scoring output to catch them back up in the game. In the end, the Chiefs won by a single point and are 4-1 on the year heading into a pivotal Week 6 matchup at home against the visiting Buffalo Bills.
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Rising After Loss to Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) had their two game winning streak snapped by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) on the road Sunday. But where does the team stand in this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings?. The loss has pushed them back five spots to the No. 23...
Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing
PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers’ Matt Rhule Firing
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, but their opponent will look significantly different than anticipated. On Monday, the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley, promoting defensive backs coach Steve Wilks to the interim head coach position.
Everything That Went Wrong During Matt Rhule’s Tenure as Panthers Head Coach
The Matt Rhule era in Carolina is officially over as Panthers team owner David Tepper relieved him of his head coaching duties Monday morning following a 37-15 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina had lost 11 of its last 12 games dating back to last year...
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens moved up in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Analysis: "We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker's 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: "We got the G.O.A.T. at kicker." It's the truth -- and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they're a part of."
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
