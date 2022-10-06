ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, Players React to ‘Crazy’ Grady Jarrett Penalty

The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, but after three consecutive three-and-outs by the defense and a pair of scoring drives from the offense, found themselves within six points inside the game's final five minutes. Atlanta's defense had Tampa Bay in a...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns Sign Falcons Ex Tyeler Davison, Joins Deion Jones in Cleveland

Just two days after trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns have added another former Atlanta Falcons defender to the team. According to NFL Network, the Browns signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad. Davison, 30, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2019-21. OCT 7 FALCONS...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stats Pointing to Jordan Davis Being DROY Candidate

Jordan Davis was the first defensive tackle to find his name in the Heisman conversation for the first time since Ndamokungsuh in 2009 for a reason in 2021. The monstrous nose tackle was one of the primary reasons Georgia's defense went on one of the greatest stretches of defensive play the sport has ever seen.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head

BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

It’s Time for Packers to Start Dictating Action

GREEN BAY, Wis. – “All gas, no brake.”. A mic’d up Matt LaFleur famously said that, with an expletive deleted, during a 42-24 rout over the Raiders during the 2019 season. That was LaFleur and Co. doing whatever the hell they wanted in posting a surprise 13-win season.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Three Chiefs Week 5 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't pretty, but Andy Reid's team got the job done nonetheless. In a thrilling comeback victory, Kansas City's offense was propelled by the legendary duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit got off to a bit of a rough start but improved down the stretch and got enough stops to allow the offense's scoring output to catch them back up in the game. In the end, the Chiefs won by a single point and are 4-1 on the year heading into a pivotal Week 6 matchup at home against the visiting Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Rising After Loss to Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) had their two game winning streak snapped by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) on the road Sunday. But where does the team stand in this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings?. The loss has pushed them back five spots to the No. 23...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing

PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers’ Matt Rhule Firing

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, but their opponent will look significantly different than anticipated. On Monday, the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley, promoting defensive backs coach Steve Wilks to the interim head coach position.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens moved up in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Analysis: "We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker's 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: "We got the G.O.A.T. at kicker." It's the truth -- and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they're a part of."
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
DETROIT, MI

