San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem

Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers’ Matt Rhule Firing

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, but their opponent will look significantly different than anticipated. On Monday, the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley, promoting defensive backs coach Steve Wilks to the interim head coach position.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns Sign Falcons Ex Tyeler Davison, Joins Deion Jones in Cleveland

Just two days after trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns have added another former Atlanta Falcons defender to the team. According to NFL Network, the Browns signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad. Davison, 30, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2019-21. OCT 7 FALCONS...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, Players React to ‘Crazy’ Grady Jarrett Penalty

The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, but after three consecutive three-and-outs by the defense and a pair of scoring drives from the offense, found themselves within six points inside the game's final five minutes. Atlanta's defense had Tampa Bay in a...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stats Pointing to Jordan Davis Being DROY Candidate

Jordan Davis was the first defensive tackle to find his name in the Heisman conversation for the first time since Ndamokungsuh in 2009 for a reason in 2021. The monstrous nose tackle was one of the primary reasons Georgia's defense went on one of the greatest stretches of defensive play the sport has ever seen.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Deion Jones Madden 23 Rating Listed

The Atlanta Falcons made news on Monday when they traded Deion Jones to the Browns, and speculation on Deion Jones' Madden 23 rating has already begun. The Cleveland Browns upgraded their linebacker corps by adding Jones while the Falcons received a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick in the trade.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

It’s Time for Packers to Start Dictating Action

GREEN BAY, Wis. – “All gas, no brake.”. A mic’d up Matt LaFleur famously said that, with an expletive deleted, during a 42-24 rout over the Raiders during the 2019 season. That was LaFleur and Co. doing whatever the hell they wanted in posting a surprise 13-win season.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders

Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings

The New York Giants are dazzling the NFL world with their ability to defeat teams that oddsmakers and most fans barely give them a chance to win. We'll cover how they're doing in a forthcoming article, but the fact that they're having success is a big reason why these gritty Giants are fast-rising in many power-ranking polls.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Defense Helps Texans Reach 9th Straight Win Over Jaguars

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans was on Dec. 17, 2017, when they won 45-7. It was the final victory the Jaguars achieved in the series. By defeating the Jaguars 13-16 on Sunday, the Texans have now won nine consecutive games against Jacksonville. Houston has also won 15 of the last 17 games between these two teams.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders come off a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. While a 1-4 start can make it difficult to keep your chin up, the Raiders showed last season that are very capable of flipping their season when their backs are against the wall. A game back home after a bye week could be just what Las Vegas needs to kickstart a turnaround run, and you could be there to witness it.
LAS VEGAS, NV

