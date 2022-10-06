Read full article on original website
SFGate
NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed...
SFGate
Biden to reevaluate U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, White House says
President Biden is starting to rethink what the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia should look like after last week's announcement by a coalition of oil-producing nations led by the kingdom that it will slash oil production, a move Biden had warned would push up gas prices worldwide and bolster Russia in its war against Ukraine, a White House spokesman said Tuesday.
SFGate
Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine's liberated Lyman
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine's devastated city of Lyman, part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.
Officer from Jan. 6 leaks secretly recorded chat with Kevin McCarthy
According to newly leaked audio, Kevin McCarthy told two police officers from Jan. 6 that Donald Trump was unaware that his supporters were attacking the Capitol that day.
SFGate
Crypto exchange Bittrex to pay $24M for violating sanctions
NEW YORK (AP) — Crypto exchange Bittrex was fined $24 million by U.S. authorities on Tuesday for helping clients evade U.S. sanctions in places such as Syria, Iran and Crimea. It is the largest penalty ever levied against a crypto currency exchange by the Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
