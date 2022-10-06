ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

In photos: Cosplayers attend 2022 New York Comic Con

UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Center on Thursday in New York City. The event runs through Sunday. New York Comic Con is an annual New York City fan convention dedicated to comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMwum_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Center on October 6, 2022 in New York City. The event was first held in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i89Sg_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KrFR_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkY7j_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnvRM_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaXJC_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPOHv_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cosplayers pose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9JRx_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9k4S_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SCJM_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02squR_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cosplayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrHob_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A close up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Af8bb_0iOl9T7v00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A cosplayer attends New York Comic Con.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

In photos: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy attend 'Women Talking' event at NYFF

The cast and crew of drama "Women Talking," including stars Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, hosted a Q&A event for the film at the New York Film Festival on Monday. "Women Talking," from director Sarah Polley, is based on the Miriam Toews novel of the same name and follows a group of women from a remote religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault perpetrated by the colony's men. The New York Film Festival runs until Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy