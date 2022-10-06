Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
BYU Newsnet
The Harris Fine Arts Center: A legacy that won’t be forgotten
The fine arts can be found in every corner of Brigham Young University. Hymns precede the weekly devotionals. Sporting events are filled with fans singing the Cougar Fight Song after every BYU touchdown. Art lines the halls of campus buildings. While the fine arts can be found everywhere on the BYU grounds, the Harris Fine Arts Center has served as the heart for fine arts for more than half a century.
BYU Newsnet
Taiwanese Student Association celebrates culture, heritage for National Taiwan Day
BYU students of the Taiwanese Student Association celebrated National Taiwan Day, a holiday on Oct. 10 that celebrates Taiwanese culture. Their celebratory event, which took place on Oct. 7, was meant to reflect on the importance of Taiwanese heritage. Taiwanese Student Association treasurer Clayton Guo said he loves his people and culture and has found purpose in his position.
BYU Newsnet
BYU showcases six new student-written plays at annual Microburst Theatre Festival
BYU Theatre and Media Arts started off the 2022-2023 season with their first showcase, Microburst Theatre, from Oct. 6-8 at the West Campus Studio Theatre. Directed by Kristie Post Wallace and written by BYU student playwrights, Microburst Theatre is a play festival showcasing six ten-minute student-written plays. Performed and workshopped by student actors and dramaturges, theatre professor Shelley Graham said these new plays cover deep truths and themes that inspire thoughtful conversations.
BYU Newsnet
BYU student competes in ‘LEGO Masters’ season three
BYU senior Miranda Maynard competed on season 3 of reality TV competition LEGO Masters with her brother Drew. Miranda Maynard said her brother started building LEGO at an early age, but that she got into LEGO in middle school. “I really got into it more in middle school and early high school because that’s when some sets that I really liked started coming out,” she said.
BYU Newsnet
No. 14 BYU women’s volleyball takes 3-0 victory over USF
BYU women’s volleyball reaches a new season-high in hitting percentage against San Francisco on Saturday at the Smith Fieldhouse. On Thursday, the Cougars marked a season-high hitting .429 against Santa Clara. However, this record did not stay on top long as they surpassed it by hitting .506 against USF on Saturday.
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s soccer takes down UVU 3-0
Goals for the Cougars were made by Talmage Woodhouse and Evan Smith. Talmage scored his goal at the 33′ mark. Smith took back to back goals at the start of the second half at the 47′ and 49′ mark respectively. “We felt we had to send a...
BYU Newsnet
Late rally fizzles as No. 16 BYU falls 28-20 to Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS — Second half adjustments couldn’t save the Cougars this time around, as No. 16 BYU fell just short Saturday in a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas. “We’re not playing the type of football that we want,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “We’ve got to figure this out.”
