The 9 best Prime Early Access headphone and earbud deals to rock out with
There's no shortage of high-quality wireless headphones these days, and in fact, it can be tough to wade through all the great options that do exist. A few brands and models stand out above the rest, though, and you can find some of the most reliable and best-performing earbuds and over-ear cans at great prices right now during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Weekend poll: Did you pre-order the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel Watch?
It's been months of leaks and rumors, but this week, Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch. Early impressions of all three gadgets seem promising, and any remaining questions are sure to be answered by our forthcoming reviews. That said, not everyone needs an opinion before they know a gadget's made for them, and Google's latest smartwatch and smartphones went up for pre-order the very same day of the event.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.
Kickstart your Amazon Luna setup with this Prime Day bundle
Amazon is holding yet another Prime Day event, and we're inching closer and closer to Black Friday. But this hasn't stopped quality sales from appearing, and if you're into gaming, especially gaming on Android as well as through streaming services, we have a few sales worth highlighting. First up is a discount on a Fire TV Gaming Bundle that comes with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, currently 40% off at $75. But that's not all.
The best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022
Just as the Google Pixel 7 is a series of small refinements after last year's overwhelming overhaul, Pixel 7 cases needed very few improvements over its Pixel 6 predecessors. After adapting to last year's Cylon of a camera bar, these cases better know how to handle and minimize that thickness into more robust air cushioning or a more textured profile.
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors in 2022
Google's latest flagship – the Pixel 7 Pro – is here, and it packs a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, although the company has included Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display, it's still susceptible to damage. So if you want to keep your investment safe from pesky scratches and scrapes, a screen protector can help. And for complete peace of mind, don't forget to pick one of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases as well.
Google's 'premium' design decisions on the Pixel 7 Pro are anything but
After months of leaks and early teases, Google's latest Pixel phones are finally official. My early impressions so far are pretty positive; despite the apparent similarities between generations, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deliver plenty of refinements over last year's offerings. That said, holding both sizes together makes one thing all too obvious. The design flourishes Google has kept exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro aren't just pointless — they actually make the smaller phone more appealing.
Changing Pixel Watch bands is so easy, you'll want to start a collection
It's an incredibly human desire to want to express ourselves through our appearance, whether that means spending 20 minutes choosing what to wear in the morning, or picking out a phone case that's just looking to attract attention. With the new Pixel Watch, Google is hitting the ground running when it comes to customization, already offering over a dozen bands to pair with that wearable you're pre-ordering — and even more variety is on the way in 2023. Access to lots of options like that is great, but what I think I like the most about personalizing the Pixel Watch is just how easy Google has made it to change bands.
Flaunt your foldable fashion with this stylish $800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.
Google Pixel Watch will receive updates until October 2025
Google unveiled the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch, at its Made by Google event on October 6. While the company highlighted various features of the wearable, it never clarified how long the smartwatch would receive updates. Considering that Pixel devices are at the forefront of receiving OS updates, it was odd that Google did not highlight this aspect of the watch at the event. In a support document (via Reddit), the big G has now revealed that the Pixel Watch is guaranteed to get software updates until at least October 2025.
Get your rotating bezel on with this killer Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prime Early Access deal
Wearables have come a long way in the last few years, and today's best Android smartwatches offer better performance, more features, higher reliability, and longer-lasting batteries than ever. While the most cutting-edge models can cost a pretty penny, you can get your hands on the most essential smartwatch capabilities by opting for a model from the previous generation, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Google boosts new gaming Chromebooks with free GeForce Now and Amazon Luna
Hot off the heels of Stadia's death, Google is still somehow interested in gaming, and so there's a fresh initiative for Chromebooks centered around, you guessed it, gaming. Specifically, cloud gaming, with Nvidia at the forefront as the closest partner in the endeavor. Basically, Chromebooks are great for working in the cloud, and now that cloud gaming is so popular this year with multiple streaming-centric devices coming from the likes of Logitech and Razer, it's no surprise to see laptop manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, and Lenovo also jumping on the bandwagon with fresh Chromebooks made specifically for cloud gaming, including the telltale sign of a proper gaming laptop, RGB keyboards.
The 6 best Google Pixel Watch features you need to try on day 1
Even though Wear OS has been around in varying forms since March 2014, there has never been a Google-made wearable using the operating system. That has now changed with the release of the highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has several compelling features for any Android user. Here are the best features to take advantage of on your new Pixel Watch.
Google pushes Pixel 7 Pro's zoom to the farthest in series history
With new Pixel releases, the one aspect where we normally expect the biggest improvements is when it comes to camera. The original Pixel phones in 2016 had amazing, AI-fueled cameras, and Google has kept that trend going for the last few years. With the new Pixel 7 lineup, it's no different. During its Made by Google event, the company talked about the lineup's increased zoom capabilities, and it's sure looking enticing.
Will the Google Pixel 7 do a better job with pet photography?
I'm not a professional photographer, but I love taking photos of my pets. If they are doing something funny or weird or look particularly cute, I snap a photo. A consistent problem I have is that I can't get a good photo of my black-haired pets. Neither dog nor cat, in good or bad lighting, during the day or at night, no phone has captured them in a life-like way. Even a Google Pixel 6 Pro, can't get the job done. It's 2022, and with all the smartphone camera software and hardware improvements over the last few years, this should be a non-issue. Let's hope new phones, like the Google Pixel 7 series, will do better.
Pixel 7 Pro teardown shows Google could still care more about repairability
Google has finally launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. It's carrying a lot of internal upgrades such as the new Tensor G2 SoC, and, in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, a new, improved zoom imaging system. It's almost sure to earn a spot in everyone's shortlist of the best Android phones. But if you wanted to have a closer look at the inside workings of the phone before it reaches your hands, you can, thanks to a new teardown video. But spoiler alert: if you're expecting it to be easier to repair than its predecessor, you're going to be sorely disappointed.
These Google Pixel 7 features are coming to the Pixel 6
Besides hardware improvements, Google's Pixel 7 lineup pack several new software features. This includes Clear Calling, Photo Unblur, faster Night Sight processing times, Guide Frame, and more. The Tensor G2's next-gen TPU and faster ISP enable many of these enhancements on the Pixel 7 series. But some of these features don't require the additional horsepower, and Google intends on bringing them to the Pixel 6 series down the line.
Take $310 off almost all Galaxy S22 Ultra sizes in this unprecedented Prime Early Access deal
Everyone loves sequels, and Amazon has one for us this week with a second Prime Day called Prime Early Access Day. As always, smartphones are a big part of the event, and right now, you can save $200 on one of the best phones of 2022 —the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's flagship smartphone for the year. It takes on some of the best Android phones of 2022, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and, for the title of the best smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro series. At first glance, the Pixel 7 Pro might not look like a significant upgrade over 2021's Pixel 6 Pro. But there are plenty of refinements and fixes for problems that plagued its predecessor. So, is the Pixel 7 Pro worth upgrading from the Pixel 6 Pro? Or should you continue using last year's flagship Pixel phone for another year and save money? Read our comparison to find out.
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
