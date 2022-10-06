Read full article on original website
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month. However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use. Tuesday, City Attorney...
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at a gas station off Highway 80 that left one dead and two injured. According to police, an unidentified man was seen on the Jubilee Gas Station surveillance footage fighting three individuals in the parking lot.
Double car-jacking hits Vicksburg/Warren County
Two vehicles were car-jacked overnight in Vicksburg and Warren County. Just before 4:00 a.m. a report of a carjacking at the Circle K on Clay at Old Hwy 27 was reported. The victim claimed his black Toyota 4-Runner with Kansas plates was carjacked by 4 young black males who were in a red Dodge Charger. The victim was not injured.
'She didn't deserve to go this way,' says mother of woman killed when she was run over
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman who was killed last week after she was run over by a car, which police said was driven by her boyfriend, is being remembered by her mother as kind and always willing to help. Monique Martinez, 23, was killed Tuesday on Creston Avenue. Jackson...
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two
JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate
An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
Supervisors break ground on new detention facility in Hinds County
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few years, and supervisors celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony today. “We know that it’s going to be one of the finest facilities in Mississippi when it comes to a detention center and a jail,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.
Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred in Lincoln County Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed just over two weeks ago. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins was found shot to death inside his home. Investigators said his grandmother discovered him dead while...
Low MS River levels disrupting barge traffic in Vicksburg - clipped version
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11. A preview of what to expect at this year's Fall for Greenville festival.
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man ran over his girlfriend in Jackson on Tuesday, killing her. According to police, the man and woman are both 23 years old. They shared children together. Neighbors at the scene told WLBT that the woman was the mother of twins. Authorities responded to the...
Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
