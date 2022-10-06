Read full article on original website
Peloton, Hilton Team Up in Unique Deal
Peloton is adding another first-of-its-kind deal as it continues to plot its turnaround. On Monday, the connected fitness company announced an agreement with the Hilton hotel chain, which will become the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire portfolio. With 18 brands including Doubletree and Embassy Suites,...
Nike Shares Fall As Inventory Levels Skyrocket
Nike reported a 4% increase in first-quarter revenue to $12.69 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $12.27 billion. But Nike’s net income dropped 22% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, and the company’s stock was down more than 12% as of market close Friday. Before the report, shares had declined around 40% on the year.
Bassett ‘Unanimously’ Rejects Takeover Offer
Bassett Furniture clapped back at a pair of unsolicited takeover offers that “substantially undervalue” the furniture chain, it said Tuesday. The war of words escalated when the Bassett, Va.-based furniture manufacturer and retailer publicly responded to investment platform CSC Generation Holdings proposal’s to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of common stock it doesn’t own at a price equal to $21 per share in cash. Because Bassett didn’t respond to previous acquisition proposals submitted by CSC on June 30 and Sept. 26, the investment and holding firm decided to make its offer public. “We believe our proposal delivers an attractive...
Porsche Hits Public Market at $73B Valuation
Porsche held on to its lofty valuation on its first day as a public company. The Volkswagen-owned luxury car brand debuted at a valuation of $73.3 billion on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Shares initially rose in the hours following the debut before finishing the day essentially flat. The initial public...
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Vail Resorts Reports $2.5B Fourth Quarter
Vail Resorts continues to post favorable earnings despite pandemic-related restrictions. The Colorado-based company — which operates more than 35 resorts and ski areas — generated $2.5 billion in revenue in fiscal Q4 2022, a 32.3% increase year-over-year and its highest figure since 2009. Net income reached $347.9 million...
Puttshack Raises $150M for U.S. Growth
Puttshack — a tech-infused mini-golf venture — has completed a $150 million growth capital round led by BlackRock and Promethean Investments. Launched in 2018 by Topgolf co-founders Steven and Dave Jolliffe, Puttshack will use the fresh capital to support its growth throughout the U.S. by securing real estate deals in top markets.
European Video Game Publisher Sells for $642M
Video game publisher MY.GAMES has been sold to Leta Capital managing partner Alexander Chachava in a deal valued at $642 million. The Amsterdam-based company — which has more than 150 games in its portfolio for PC, consoles, and mobile devices — was previously owned by Russian tech giant VK Company.
Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals on Nest, Google Wi-Fi, & Pixels
Anyone in search of Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals on smart home devices like the Nest Thermostat has come to the right place. And it’s not just Nest devices that are on sale right now — Google’s other smart gadgets also have deep discounts. We’ve seen...
Rockstar Games Parent Eyes 40% Surge in Shares
Take-Two Interactive could see its shares surge at least 40% as it overcomes challenges prevalent throughout the gaming industry, according to Goldman Sachs. The New York-based company that owns major video game publishers including Rockstar Games and 2K has posted underwhelming profits in FY2022 following a surge of interest and spending at the height of the pandemic, due mainly to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
