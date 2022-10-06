ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

claytoncrescent.org

IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison

Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff Hill’s trial starts Wed., Oct. 12

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial on charges he allegedly used restraint chairs to punish pretrial detainees in the Clayton County Jail gets underway Wednesday, October 12. Both federal prosecutors and Hill’s defense team have submitted proposed jury instructions for consideration. The government. According to the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell City Council candidate forum to be held Thursday

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network will co-host a candidate forum for City Council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be at Sunny & Ranney at 109B Oak St. in Roswell. The four candidates who have qualified for the special...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell selects firm to redevelop busy intersection

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has entered into an agreement with the Downtown Development Authority to create a city master plan for one of its busiest intersections. The project will be limited to a half-mile area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 9. The...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Cumming man charged in 2021 apartment fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Marshall’s Office has charged a 29-year-old Cumming man with multiple counts of arson, for allegedly starting a south Forsyth County apartment complex fire in 2021. Malek Munir Al-Zear was arrested and charged following an investigation into a fire that occurred...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Brief: Leadership North Fulton celebrates 2023 graduating class

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce this month announced the graduating members of its Leadership North Fulton Class of 2023. The 29 graduates include business leaders, city officials, representatives from local school systems and institutions of higher education, who gather to explore issues facing the North Fulton County region and local municipalities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

3 charged with operating illegal gambling machines at area convenience stores

Deputies arrested three men Thursday following a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling in Hall County. After executing search warrants, authorities arrested the suspects at three different convenience stores stretching from the north to south end of the county. The investigation was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special...
HALL COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Unidentified pedestrian fatally struck twice on Holcomb Bridge Road

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating an accident on Holcomb Bridge Road that killed a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by two separate vehicles. Police were called to the area near Market Place just before 9 p.m. Sept. 29. As of Oct. 10, the victim has not been identified, and police say the drivers who hit him are not facing any charges.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Draft maps show changes to most North Fulton school zones, surprisingly

ATLANTA — Parents who thought the redistricting of school enrollment zones would result in minor adjustments for area schools were in for a surprise when draft maps were revealed last week. Community expectations at the Oct. 3 redistricting meeting were focused on adjusting enrollment imbalances in the Windward-area elementary...
ALPHARETTA, GA

