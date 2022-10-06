Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Four-term Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill heads to trial Oct. 12, having been indicted on federal charges for allegedly viol...
Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
The Cobb County elections board on Monday quickly rejected challenges to the eligibility of 1,350 voters whose registrations are missing an apartment or unit number, many of whom are people of color and college students.
claytoncrescent.org
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
claytoncrescent.org
Sheriff Hill’s trial starts Wed., Oct. 12
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial on charges he allegedly used restraint chairs to punish pretrial detainees in the Clayton County Jail gets underway Wednesday, October 12. Both federal prosecutors and Hill’s defense team have submitted proposed jury instructions for consideration. The government. According to the...
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
appenmedia.com
Roswell City Council candidate forum to be held Thursday
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network will co-host a candidate forum for City Council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be at Sunny & Ranney at 109B Oak St. in Roswell. The four candidates who have qualified for the special...
appenmedia.com
Roswell selects firm to redevelop busy intersection
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has entered into an agreement with the Downtown Development Authority to create a city master plan for one of its busiest intersections. The project will be limited to a half-mile area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 9. The...
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex
Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a townhome complex in Clayton County, police said.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta police non-fatally shoot man during crisis call; investigation turned over to GBI
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, officers non-fatally wounded a man when he allegedly pointed a gun at them during a mental health crisis call on Frances Avenue. The incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. The Marietta Fire Department initially...
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
appenmedia.com
Cumming man charged in 2021 apartment fire
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Marshall’s Office has charged a 29-year-old Cumming man with multiple counts of arson, for allegedly starting a south Forsyth County apartment complex fire in 2021. Malek Munir Al-Zear was arrested and charged following an investigation into a fire that occurred...
appenmedia.com
Brief: Leadership North Fulton celebrates 2023 graduating class
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce this month announced the graduating members of its Leadership North Fulton Class of 2023. The 29 graduates include business leaders, city officials, representatives from local school systems and institutions of higher education, who gather to explore issues facing the North Fulton County region and local municipalities.
nowhabersham.com
3 charged with operating illegal gambling machines at area convenience stores
Deputies arrested three men Thursday following a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling in Hall County. After executing search warrants, authorities arrested the suspects at three different convenience stores stretching from the north to south end of the county. The investigation was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
appenmedia.com
Unidentified pedestrian fatally struck twice on Holcomb Bridge Road
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating an accident on Holcomb Bridge Road that killed a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by two separate vehicles. Police were called to the area near Market Place just before 9 p.m. Sept. 29. As of Oct. 10, the victim has not been identified, and police say the drivers who hit him are not facing any charges.
appenmedia.com
Draft maps show changes to most North Fulton school zones, surprisingly
ATLANTA — Parents who thought the redistricting of school enrollment zones would result in minor adjustments for area schools were in for a surprise when draft maps were revealed last week. Community expectations at the Oct. 3 redistricting meeting were focused on adjusting enrollment imbalances in the Windward-area elementary...
Judge denies bond for Tex McIver after murder conviction overturned
ATLANTA — A man convicted of killing his wife will not be able to get out of jail while awaiting a new trial. The Georgia Supreme Court overturned Tex McIver’s 2018 conviction. His new court case is scheduled for next month. Friends and former co-workers of Diane McIver,...
