ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Google Home is now available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kucUF_0iOl7Bz100

What you need to know

  • The Google Home app is now available for compatible smartwatches.
  • Currently, only wearables running Wear OS 3 or higher can download the updated version.
  • Google notes that this is still only a "Public Preview," so you might experience some bugs.

When Google first announced that the Pixel Watch would be arriving, the company showed some new apps that would also be available. One such example was the ability to control your smart home devices and accessories using an all-new Google Home app.

Until now, the only way to control the best Google Home-compatible devices from your wrist was to rely on Google Assistant. But during the Made By Google launch event, an updated version of the Google Home app hit the Play Store. This wasn't all that surprising, given that Pixel Watch owners will need to be able to install and/or update the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8mjZ_0iOl7Bz100

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

What is a bit surprising is that you can now download the wearable version of the Google Home app on some of the best smartwatches overall. Unfortunately, there are a few limitations to be aware of, with the first being that the app is only available on smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or later.

We've already downloaded and installed it on our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , and as soon as you open the app, you'll see a welcome message. This lets you know that the app is available as a "Public Preview" and that "some features aren't supported yet."

Going through the app, you can pull up the controls for things like your favorite smart lights and smart thermostat . Then, just tap the controls to turn the lights on or off, or change the temperature in your home. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but if you try to view any smart security cameras on your smartwatch, you'll be prompted to open the Google Home app on your phone and won't be able to see a preview.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta0U8_0iOl7Bz100

Control smart lights from Google Home smartwatch app (Image credit: Google Play)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQ5NS_0iOl7Bz100

Control smart thermostat from Google Home smartwatch app (Image credit: Google)

As it currently stands, we're still waiting for wider adoption of Wear OS 3. Those who own the Galaxy Watch 5 , Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4 , Watch 4 Classic, and Montblanc Summit 3 are able to install the Home app. And of course, when the Pixel Watch starts arriving, it will be available there too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDrLT_0iOl7Bz100

Google Pixel Watch

It's finally here

After being rumored for years, the Google Pixel Watch is finally here. In addition to running the latest version of Wear OS 3, Google has implemented quite a few features that will get everyone excited.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smartwatches#Smart Thermostat#The Google Home#Wear Os#Pixel Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Google trade in "locked-unlocked"

I got a pixel 2 from Verizon a few years ago and it was sold as unlocked. Not sure if Verizon is still doing it that way, but it sounds like your 3xl is unlocked as well. I’ve never heard of there, being a price difference between locked and unlocked. Trading it into Google. I seriously doubt if they care.
INTERNET
Android Central

pixel 7 celler Modems

I would not have known my P6 modem was poor if I had not read all the negative posts.....so for me if the 5300 in my P7P is no worse I am good. Out of the 4 phones that I currently have, s22U, zfold4, OP10 Pro and p6p, the p6p definitely has the weaker signal. I also have more people tell me that the voice scrambles when I am talking on the p6p where they never complain with the other phones. Now that isn't a widespread issue but still it happens consistently.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide

As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you buy?

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here, and they deliver new hardware and camera features along with a gorgeous design. With both phones sharing so many similarities, here's what you need to know about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and how to choose the correct device for your needs.
NFL
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy