Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Baileyton man has been arrested on a warrant from a grand jury on child sex abuse charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robert Schneider, 62 was taken into custody on October 6.

Schneider is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, incest and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Robert Schneider (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the charges stem from a report made in 2020, which was investigated by Special Victims Unit Investigator Brooks, assisted by Morgan County DHR, the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Schneider is currently in the Morgan County jail on a $250,000 bond.

