ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Morgan County

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJfY2_0iOl6reO00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Baileyton man has been arrested on a warrant from a grand jury on child sex abuse charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robert Schneider, 62 was taken into custody on October 6.

Memphis children killed, mother injured by family dogs, Sheriff’s Office says

Schneider is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, incest and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klv5B_0iOl6reO00
Robert Schneider (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the charges stem from a report made in 2020, which was investigated by Special Victims Unit Investigator Brooks, assisted by Morgan County DHR, the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Schneider is currently in the Morgan County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baileyton, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Memphis, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Schneider
WAAY-TV

14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#County Jail#Violent Crime#Special Victims Unit#Morgan County Dhr#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

6lbs Meth Seized, 4 Arrests, 3 Search Warrants Executed, In 2 Counties

Rory Bentley Shankles (62 of Henagar) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Brenda Annette Scott (54 of Henagar) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and Henagar Police Officers went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity. During the search of the residence, approximately 5 lbs. of methamphetamine was discovered and seized as well as Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
HENAGAR, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy