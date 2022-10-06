Read full article on original website
This past Saturday, October 8th, 2022, Yellowstone Motors hosted the 1st Annual “Improv Cookoff” at the farmers’ market on W. Coulter Avenue in Powell, Wyoming. Tents were set up around 8 a.m. as teams and residents arrived. This year, the Powell Police Department went head-to-head against Powell Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
