The Cody Filly Volleyball team took to the road over the weekend as they made the trek down south. On Friday, the Fillies were matched-up with Evanston and came away with the 3-game sweep: 25-21, 25-14, 25-18. Then on Saturday, the Fillies would go up against Green River and again...

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO