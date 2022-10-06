Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped some new character posters ahead of the MCU blockbuster's big release. Fans got a brand new look at Shuri, Okoye, M'Baku, Queen Ramonda, Riri Williams, Namor, and all the other prime players in the sequel. Black Panther was a massive hit for Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler. Unfortunately, the passing of Chadwick Boseman complicates the entire project. The cast and crew loved their leading man, and they are joined by legions of fans all over the world. As the entire Marvel community continues to grieve his passing, the posters capture some of that solemnity. Everyone is either looking down or off in the distance. (Of course, Namor isn't backing away from anything in his and Shuri looks boldly ahead.) Peep the emotions on display right here down below.

