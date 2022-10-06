Eddy Cue, who leads Apple’s services business and has spearheaded the company’s push into subscription streaming and live sports, called a recently minted deal with Major League Soccer “a huge global opportunity” for the tech giant. The remarks came during a rare speaking engagement for Cue at the Paley Center for Media in New York this afternoon, as he and MLS Commissioner Don Garber discussed the 10-year partnership. Announced last June, the agreement takes effect next summer and is reportedly worth $2.5 billion. In a milestone for the sports media business, the pact will see every MLS game delivered via a new...

