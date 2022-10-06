Read full article on original website
Amazon Is Proving It’s A Contender To Land NBA Rights
Amazon is off to a strong start with the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” Given its early success, the e-commerce giant is making the case that it can take on the next mega sports rights package: the NBA. The NBA’s current U.S. media deals with Disney’s ESPN/ABC and...
NFL・
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Chicago Red Stars Players Want Owner Removed
More fallout is coming from the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Chicago Red Stars players have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake after the report — launched following allegations against former Portland Thorns and North Carolina coach Paul Riley — revealed Whisler repeatedly dismissed allegations against former Red Stars coach Rory Dames.
NFLN Posts Most-Watched International Series Game Ever
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been hinting at the possibility of placing full-time franchises in London. Goodell is finally getting some data to indicate early-morning game telecasts can pay off with solid TV numbers in the U.S. The NFL Network’s telecast of the New York Giants’ 27-22 win over the...
Goodell Floats Permanent NFL Teams in London, European Division
The NFL’s visits to London have gone well enough for the league to toy with the idea of adding a permanent team — or two — there. Prior to the New York Giants’ 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that London could support full-time teams.
NFL・
Bronny James, Caitlin Clark Headline Nike’s Latest NIL Deals￼
Nike has inked five more name, image, and likeness deals with two standout women’s college basketball players — Stanford’s Haley Jones and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark — as well as three top high school prospects including Bronny James, the company announced on Monday. Since signing UCLA...
Apple Services Chief Eddy Cue Hails Major League Soccer Streaming Deal As “Huge Global Opportunity” For Tech Giant
Eddy Cue, who leads Apple’s services business and has spearheaded the company’s push into subscription streaming and live sports, called a recently minted deal with Major League Soccer “a huge global opportunity” for the tech giant. The remarks came during a rare speaking engagement for Cue at the Paley Center for Media in New York this afternoon, as he and MLS Commissioner Don Garber discussed the 10-year partnership. Announced last June, the agreement takes effect next summer and is reportedly worth $2.5 billion. In a milestone for the sports media business, the pact will see every MLS game delivered via a new...
MLS・
Why MLS, NBA, and NHL Clubs Are Investing In Brain Training
When Atlanta United FC players leave the field on practice days, they aren’t necessarily done training. Sometimes they head into an office, put on a skull cap, and play a sort of training-focused video game — using only their brains. The skull cap and associated software, provided by...
NBA・
Fanatics Making Sports Betting Push into 15 to 20 States
Fanatics is making its long-awaited push into sports betting at the start of next year. “We’re going to start launching in January,” said Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at the Sports Business Journal World Congress of Sports. Rubin said Fanatics would be in around “15 to 20 states” by...
Timbers, Thorns Lose Deals Following NWSL Investigation
Two soccer clubs are losing deals following the release of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s investigation into the NWSL’s alleged misconduct. Alaska Airlines is redirecting money from the Portland Thorns and Timbers to the NWSL Players Association’s Support the Players National Emergency Trust and local youth sports. The...
ESPN Nearing New Partnership Deal with DraftKings
The family-oriented Walt Disney Co. has been gradually dipping its toes into sports betting with ESPN. Now it could be diving head-first into the lucrative industry, say sources. ESPN and sports betting giant DraftKings are close to signing an exclusive deal that would greatly expand the Worldwide Leader’s sports gambling...
TBT Enterprises Launches $1M Soccer Tournament
The creators of The Basketball Tournament are taking their high-stakes format of sports competition to the pitch. On Tuesday, TBT Enterprises announced The Soccer Tournament (TST) — a soccer version of its signature $1 million, winner-takes-all tournament. It is set to get underway in June 2023. TST will follow...
MLB・
Teams Say NASCAR’s Financial Model Not Sustainable
One of America’s most iconic sports leagues is in fiscal trouble, according to its top teams. Team executives are seeking more money from media contracts and other changes to the sport. Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon, Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern, RFK Racing president Steve Newmark, and...
MLB Playoffs Bring Economic Jolt to Cities, Players
The MLB playoffs are bringing a swarm of economic activity to certain cities, some of which haven’t received that boost in a long time. The Seattle Mariners’ first playoff appearance since 2001 has given a jolt to their beleaguered fanbase, even though their 2-0 wild card series win against the Blue Jays over the weekend took place in Toronto.
