Greenville road closure due to storm drain replacement
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to Greenville Public Works, crews will replace a storm drain on Commerce Street near Arlington Boulevard. The area will be closed at night on October 10th and October 11th. The work is scheduled to be completed by early Wednesday, but Greenville Public Works recommended...
ENC fire prevention agencies urge caution during 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Monday October 10th, The National Fire Protection Association celebrated its 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. With fall wildfire season underway, officials encourage people to have a fire safety plan for their home, and to exercise caution with any outdoor burning. City of Jacksonville...
Arrest made in fight that left four injured in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, October 9th, 2022, Kinston Police Department reported that four people were injured in a fight that took place on West New Bern Road. Three women were taken to the hospital suffering from severe injuries sustained during the fight. A fourth victim was also...
Washington City Council meets to discuss implementing a social district
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — UPDATE: The social district passed the vote 3-2, and will soon be implemented in downtown Washington. On October 10, 2022, the Washington City Council met to discuss implementing a social district in downtown Washington. This comes shortly after the City of Greenville instituted its social...
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
MCAS Cherry Point to hold sudden crisis training
CHERRY POINT, Craven County — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will be conducting a full scale sudden crisis training exercise on October 11. It's all happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. People in the area and boaters should...
New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
Jacksonville Police Department Deputy Chief elected chair of ROCIC board
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — According to a press release from the City of Jacksonville, Ashley Weaver, Deputy Chief of Jacksonville Police Department, NC, was elected 2022-2023 Chair of the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) Board of Directors. Here election was announced during the ROCIC’s Fall Conference held in...
Greenville man arrested for attempted murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — At 5:33 P.M. on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at the Country Fare Store located on Barrus Construction Road. Deputies arrived to find Brandon Sharpe, 21, of Greenville in the parking lot suffering from serious...
