The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
popville.com
Today in Driving Dangerously
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning. Prince Of Petworth Today at 12:45pm. warder and Princeton...
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
NBC Washington
3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC
Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m. MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
popville.com
Armed Carjacking in Bloomingdale last night (Mon.)
“The Third District is investigating an armed carjacking in the 2100 b/o Flagler Pl NW, which occurred approximately 11pm on 10/10/22. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.”
foxbaltimore.com
Another massive brawl is caught on camera inside a Baltimore County school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another violent fight video from a Baltimore County School is circulating on social media. The latest altercation caught on camera is a massive brawl breaking out inside Lansdowne High School. The student taking one of the videos can be heard in shock and screaming, as several...
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
Bay Net
The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Welcomes Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great...
wnav.com
It's Columbus Day! Here's What's Open and What's Not
State Government offices and Courts are Closed in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's County. School is open in both counties. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offices are open. Queen Anne's County offices are closed on Columbus Day. Anne Arundel County Libraries are open Monday and closed for staff meetings on...
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
DC Auditor: 36 MPD officers reinstated; receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON — The Office of the DC Auditor (ODCA) released a report Thursday detailing the discipline process a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer goes through if that officer is fired and eventually reinstated. ODCA calls the discipline process "complicated and confusing." According to the report, for every three police...
