Laurens County, SC

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

By Alessandra Young, Nikolette Miller
 5 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens.

Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive.

Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances.

7NEWS spoke to a woman who lives in the area, and wishes to remain anonymous.

“I don’t think it’s everybody over there, but, you know, things are happening,” she said.

She says the home always seemed to be busy and she worried about the extra traffic she was seeing.

“You have to be out here watching, because you don’t know if anybody is paying attention when they’re speeding on the roads,” said the woman.

She says she’s relieved the Sheriff’s Office stepped in.

“That’s great that something is being done about it, because we don’t need that type of activity,” she said.

A sign was placed in the yard after the bust reading, “This drug house closed for business.”

The following were arrested and charged:

Heather Marie Griffin was charged with trafficking meth, drugs/ attempt and conspiracy, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).

Arcadio Kenneth Hernandez was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, drugs/ attempt and conspiracy, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).

Stanley Leroy Reeder III was charged with trafficking meth and drugs/ attempt and conspiracy.

Caitlin Jordan was charged with trafficking meth and drugs/ attempt and conspiracy.

Jordan Mitchell Revis was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drugs/ attempt and conspiracy.

Since the arrests, 7NEWS is told things are quieter.

“Everything’s like back to normal, there’s not a lot of traffic coming through here and it’s back peaceful and quiet,” said the woman.

Deputies said more charges are expected upon a forensic laboratory analysis conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

