3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 announced
We're six weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the new, updated top 25 rankings. Six teams in last week's poll lost over the weekend, and we came just two yards shy of the No. 1 team getting upset at home after Texas A&M played Alabama to the ...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise
Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M’s final play
Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night, and the finish was too close for comfort. The Aggies effectively had a 2-point attempt to win the game, as they had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left. Haynes King threw an incompletion intended for Evan Stewart that sailed out of bounds, allowing the Crimson Tide to win the game.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
College football rankings: Joel Klatt releases new top 10
It wasn’t a weekend full of upsets in college but there were some close calls and thrillers that took your breath away throughout Saturday. So as the dust settled and Alabama avoided an upset to Texas A&M, what are we left knowing after six full weeks of games?. Ohio...
Popculture
Vince Dooley, Legendary Georgia Football Coach, Hospitalized With COVID-19
Legendary college football coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a spokesperson from the University of Georgia told the Associated Press. Dooley, who was the head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, was admitted to a hospital in Athens, Georgia with a "mild case" of COVID-19. The 90-year-old was scheduled to appear at the university bookstore before the Bulldogs take on Auburn on Saturday.
Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender
Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News
ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
Jim Harbaugh and Tom Allen address Mike Hart's collapse during Michigan football vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was a scary moment on the sidelines during what should have been a joyous occasion. Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart, who formerly held the same position at Indiana before coming to Ann Arbor in 2021, collapsed on the sidelines, having what was an apparent seizure in the first quarter. Once the band had stopped playing, the stadium fell silent, trying to understand what was happening as the cart came out onto the field, well away from the action of the game.
What Nick Saban said following Alabama's nail-biting victory over Texas A&M
Alabama head coach Nick Saban looked relieved in his postgame press conference following the Crimson Tide’s nail-biting victory over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Although it wasn’t pretty, coach Saban is happy that his team found a way to win despite committing four turnovers and missing two field goal attempts that would have put the game away.
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
