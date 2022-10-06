ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
FanSided

College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise

Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

Vince Dooley, Legendary Georgia Football Coach, Hospitalized With COVID-19

Legendary college football coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a spokesperson from the University of Georgia told the Associated Press. Dooley, who was the head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, was admitted to a hospital in Athens, Georgia with a "mild case" of COVID-19. The 90-year-old was scheduled to appear at the university bookstore before the Bulldogs take on Auburn on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh and Tom Allen address Mike Hart's collapse during Michigan football vs. Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was a scary moment on the sidelines during what should have been a joyous occasion. Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart, who formerly held the same position at Indiana before coming to Ann Arbor in 2021, collapsed on the sidelines, having what was an apparent seizure in the first quarter. Once the band had stopped playing, the stadium fell silent, trying to understand what was happening as the cart came out onto the field, well away from the action of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
