Chatham County, GA

Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week. For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Public meetings held for 2050 transportation plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year 2050 might seem far away but the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is already planning. They are specifically looking at transportation and how to best meet those needs decades down the road. The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is meeting three times this week.
SAVANNAH, GA
Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Fueling the community charity tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing since last Wednesday. He was last seen around 6:00 that morning and was reported missing about three hours later. The search has been going on since then. There has been police activity at the home since at least noon today.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday. Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham County Police seize evidence in missing toddler case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday that they have seized evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon. CCPD says they believe the evidence “will help move this case forward” and that they are analyzing that evidence to “see where it leads us.” CCPD promised they are following all leads and doing everything possible to bring Quinton home.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community. Your next chance to help is coming up in two...
SAVANNAH, GA
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
SAVANNAH, GA
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
SAVANNAH, GA

