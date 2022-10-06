Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Several voter’s eligibility challenged at Chatham Co. Board of Registrars meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow is the last day for Georgians to register to vote but some are worried other residents aren’t registered properly. The Chatham County Board of Registrars had a special called meeting today for a hearing that challenged several people’s eligibility to vote. The chairman...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week. For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.
wtoc.com
Public meetings held for 2050 transportation plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year 2050 might seem far away but the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is already planning. They are specifically looking at transportation and how to best meet those needs decades down the road. The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is meeting three times this week.
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. residents discuss community development with commissioners
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Bulloch County are bracing for what they worry will be too much development. They came to a listening session with county commissioners to voice their concerns over the growth many anticipate with the Hyundai Pant planned near them in Bryan County. Speakers brought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Chatham County leaders proclaiming Oct. 9 as Firefighter Memorial Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional day at Savannah Fire headquarters. The department hosting its annual ceremony for firefighters who died in the line of duty. It starts with the reading of name then is followed by the ringing of a bell. And is finished with a rose-laying.
wtoc.com
Commissioners working to apply for grant money to remove railroad crossings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners are working to secure federal grant money to get rid of railroad crossings. “Some railroads we’ll eliminate all together, some crossings all together, some we will build over them.”. Many people in Chatham and surrounding counties know exactly what it’s like to...
wtoc.com
Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As the town of Hilton Head plans to further develop a big plot of land on the island, one community is making sure their voice is a part the conversation. Two separate public meetings were held Monday to inform members of the native island...
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Fueling the community charity tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
wtoc.com
Legal claim available for those exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have heard advertisements on the radio or on TV about Camp Lejeune. If you don’t know, it’s a Marine Corps base in North Carolina. There was contaminated drinking water on the base between 1953 and 1987 and if you were exposed to that water, you could have a legal claim.
wtoc.com
Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing since last Wednesday. He was last seen around 6:00 that morning and was reported missing about three hours later. The search has been going on since then. There has been police activity at the home since at least noon today.
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday. Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Police seize evidence in missing toddler case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday that they have seized evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon. CCPD says they believe the evidence “will help move this case forward” and that they are analyzing that evidence to “see where it leads us.” CCPD promised they are following all leads and doing everything possible to bring Quinton home.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event
EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
wtoc.com
200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community. Your next chance to help is coming up in two...
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
wtoc.com
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
wtoc.com
Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
Comments / 0