OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 47-55 (East to West…49-51 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55. TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Northwest where Spotty Showers are Possible). Warm with Highs 73-81 (Northwest to South…Around 80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 5-15 TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers towards Daybreak. Warm with Lows 56-64 (East to West…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).

