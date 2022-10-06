ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Announce Endorsement For Oklahoma Governor

Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state held a press conference Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release issued before the press conference, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local Groups Gather At State Capitol To Rally Against Death Penalty

The state has a plan to execute at least two dozen people over the next two years. On Monday, petitions were delivered to Gov. Stitt’s desk, calling on a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. Several groups rallied at the capitol, including the Julius Jones coalition and death...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer

A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
OKLAHOMA STATE

