‘Disservice to Students,’ Inter-Tribal Council Slams HB 1775; Repeal Efforts Expected
The Inter-Tribal Council signed a resolution Friday asking the Oklahoma legislature to repeal HB 1775, the bill that passed last year banning some curriculum in K-12 schools that teaches about race and gender. The resolution comes after tribal leaders said they’re concerned about the unclear application of the law after...
Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Announce Endorsement For Oklahoma Governor
Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state held a press conference Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release issued before the press conference, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to...
Local Groups Gather At State Capitol To Rally Against Death Penalty
The state has a plan to execute at least two dozen people over the next two years. On Monday, petitions were delivered to Gov. Stitt’s desk, calling on a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. Several groups rallied at the capitol, including the Julius Jones coalition and death...
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement
--- Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's...
Despite House, Governor Push To End Grocery Tax, Oklahoma Senate Declines To Take Up Inflation Relief
The Oklahoma Senate declined to take up several bills aimed at providing inflation relief, including a proposal to end the state grocery tax. Representatives in the Oklahoma House passed several measures that would permanently, or temporarily, eliminate the state sales tax on groceries or lower personal income tax. None of...
Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer
A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
