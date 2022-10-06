Read full article on original website
‘An inspirational moment.’ West Charlotte grad Steve Wilks becomes Panthers head coach
Jim Richardson was at work Monday, about to grab lunch, when some of his co-workers heard the news that the Carolina Panthers had fired Matt Rhule and named Steve Wilks the interim head coach of the NFL team. Thirty-eight years ago, Richardson played football with Wilks at West Charlotte High...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Jaguars Take a Tumble
One of the most disappointing performances of the entire 2022 season took place at TIAA Bank Field in Week 5, with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing most of their positive momentum in a 13-6 loss to the previously winless Houston Texans. “You just keep showing them on film. You show it...
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
Bengals’ Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens
The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night in Baltimore. Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the game. An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should be explosive, but the Bengals are ranked near the bottom of the NFL in one key category.
Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander
The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander had been waived. Following the loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players who have been battling various injuries to the active roster, this making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing
After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
In the 24 hours after Charlotte native Steve Wilks was announced as the Carolina Panthers interim head coach, the West Charlotte High alum estimated he received around 300 text messages from friends and family. While Wilks said Tuesday that he is humbled to have the opportunity to lead his hometown...
Steve Wilks Discusses Being Named Interim Head Coach, Decision to Part with Phil Snow + More
"I stand before you excited for this opportunity but also disappointed in how it came about. Coach Rhule is a great coach, a great man, and as I stated here to the players, we didn't do our job as coaches and players. We didn't coach hard enough. We didn't win enough football games to keep him around. I also stated as well that this is part of the business. And one thing that I do know for sure, they're not canceling our season."
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
Matt Rhule won’t be the only former Carolina Panthers coach cleaning out his office this week. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley have also parted ways with the team, the organization confirmed Monday. Snow oversaw the defense throughout Rhule’s run in Carolina. Defensive running...
Looking back at Matt Rhule’s tumultuous tenure with the Carolina Panthers
Thirty-three months ago, Panthers owner David Tepper told coach Matt Rhule he was “so frickin’ happy.”. Rhule had agreed to become the sixth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, signing a seven-year deal worth $62 million. The contract made Rhule one of the highest-paid NFL coaches at the time.
Buffalo Bravado: Bills Defense Dominates Steelers; Repeat at Chiefs vs. Patrick Mahomes?
It had been a while since the Buffalo Bills fielded a full arsenal along their defensive front. Since their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills have attempted to work around injuries to both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, often at the expense of their depth chart.
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury
After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise
Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing
PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
Panthers fire sale? Nope. But three players make sense on trade block before deadline
The Carolina Panthers are in awkward spot following Monday’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule. While many assume the Panthers will coast during their final 12 games and look to get a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft, there’s still a lot of time left to turn around their shortcomings.
