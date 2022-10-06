ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Jaguars Take a Tumble

One of the most disappointing performances of the entire 2022 season took place at TIAA Bank Field in Week 5, with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing most of their positive momentum in a 13-6 loss to the previously winless Houston Texans. “You just keep showing them on film. You show it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing

A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander had been waived. Following the loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players who have been battling various injuries to the active roster, this making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
DETROIT, MI
Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing

After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Steve Wilks Discusses Being Named Interim Head Coach, Decision to Part with Phil Snow + More

"I stand before you excited for this opportunity but also disappointed in how it came about. Coach Rhule is a great coach, a great man, and as I stated here to the players, we didn't do our job as coaches and players. We didn't coach hard enough. We didn't win enough football games to keep him around. I also stated as well that this is part of the business. And one thing that I do know for sure, they're not canceling our season."
FOOTBALL
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI
Looking back at Matt Rhule’s tumultuous tenure with the Carolina Panthers

Thirty-three months ago, Panthers owner David Tepper told coach Matt Rhule he was “so frickin’ happy.”. Rhule had agreed to become the sixth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, signing a seven-year deal worth $62 million. The contract made Rhule one of the highest-paid NFL coaches at the time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
DENVER, CO
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury

After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise

Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
NFL
Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing

PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
GREEN BAY, WI

