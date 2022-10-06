Read full article on original website
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Buffalo Bravado: Bills Defense Dominates Steelers; Repeat at Chiefs vs. Patrick Mahomes?
It had been a while since the Buffalo Bills fielded a full arsenal along their defensive front. Since their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills have attempted to work around injuries to both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, often at the expense of their depth chart.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Says RB Dameon Pierce is ‘Fitting’ for Houston Offense
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't complicating things for his team's offense after they picked up their first win of the season in a 13-6 victory on the road Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive approach is an old-fashioned and simple one. Want a hint? Look no further than...
Bengals’ Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens
The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night in Baltimore. Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the game. An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should be explosive, but the Bengals are ranked near the bottom of the NFL in one key category.
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise
Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
‘An inspirational moment.’ West Charlotte grad Steve Wilks becomes Panthers head coach
Jim Richardson was at work Monday, about to grab lunch, when some of his co-workers heard the news that the Carolina Panthers had fired Matt Rhule and named Steve Wilks the interim head coach of the NFL team. Thirty-eight years ago, Richardson played football with Wilks at West Charlotte High...
Falcons Continue Proving They’re Never Out in Loss vs. Buccaneers
This season? -4. There is no denying this team is much more competitive than the group who didn't win two games in a row at any point last season, which this team did in Weeks 3 and 4. In Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams,...
Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with...
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
In the 24 hours after Charlotte native Steve Wilks was announced as the Carolina Panthers interim head coach, the West Charlotte High alum estimated he received around 300 text messages from friends and family. While Wilks said Tuesday that he is humbled to have the opportunity to lead his hometown...
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
Matt Rhule won’t be the only former Carolina Panthers coach cleaning out his office this week. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley have also parted ways with the team, the organization confirmed Monday. Snow oversaw the defense throughout Rhule’s run in Carolina. Defensive running...
Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win
It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.
Cleveland Browns add Help at Defensive Tackle Following Disastrous Showing Against Chargers
Cleveland Browns are at a point at defensive tackle where they just have to at least try some other bodies at the position. To this point the position group is at the bottom of the league following 238 rushing yards given up against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a problem far before then. The team has signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, Browns Digest can confirm.
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing
PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
Looking back at Matt Rhule’s tumultuous tenure with the Carolina Panthers
Thirty-three months ago, Panthers owner David Tepper told coach Matt Rhule he was “so frickin’ happy.”. Rhule had agreed to become the sixth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, signing a seven-year deal worth $62 million. The contract made Rhule one of the highest-paid NFL coaches at the time.
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals
Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
