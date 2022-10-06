ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise

Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win

It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cleveland Browns add Help at Defensive Tackle Following Disastrous Showing Against Chargers

Cleveland Browns are at a point at defensive tackle where they just have to at least try some other bodies at the position. To this point the position group is at the bottom of the league following 238 rushing yards given up against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a problem far before then. The team has signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, Browns Digest can confirm.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing

PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Looking back at Matt Rhule’s tumultuous tenure with the Carolina Panthers

Thirty-three months ago, Panthers owner David Tepper told coach Matt Rhule he was “so frickin’ happy.”. Rhule had agreed to become the sixth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, signing a seven-year deal worth $62 million. The contract made Rhule one of the highest-paid NFL coaches at the time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals

Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

