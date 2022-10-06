ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-AMFM

NOPD seeking carjacking suspect

According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the carjacking happened on August 24 on Jackson Avenue near Magazine Street. The suspect is seen in surveillance video riding a bicycle and wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot to death Sunday in St. Claude area is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead Sunday evening in the St. Claude area. Jared Miles, 38, arrived at a business on Almonaster Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where was pronounced dead. Police determined...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court

A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA

