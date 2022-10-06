Read full article on original website
NOPD seeking carjacking suspect
According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the carjacking happened on August 24 on Jackson Avenue near Magazine Street. The suspect is seen in surveillance video riding a bicycle and wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
NOLA.com
Man shot to death Sunday in St. Claude area is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead Sunday evening in the St. Claude area. Jared Miles, 38, arrived at a business on Almonaster Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where was pronounced dead. Police determined...
fox8live.com
Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old at Hammond birthday party
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of six more people were announced in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Saturday night (Oct. 8) at a birthday party in Hammond. Four suspects -- three of them juveniles -- have been booked with second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s...
NOLA.com
Murders and shootings down in October; Shaun Ferguson credits more cops on the streets
Violent crime has decreased over the last two weeks, and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday he's convinced that is due to increased police presence on the streets. "We're now actively out on patrol and responding. ... That response, that visibility, it's all playing a role in discouraging individuals from...
19-year-old shot at New Orleans East home after answering the door
According to the police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
NOLA.com
A 20-year cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
fox8live.com
NOPD leaving nearly 6 in 10 homicide cases uncleared as grieving mother waits for justice
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven months after her 15-year-old son was fatally shot, a frustrated New Orleans mother still has more questions than answers as she presses detectives for progress on the case. Rodkeys “Keezy” Petty was gunned down March 17 in the 4600 block of Lafon Drive, in the...
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS — After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in...
Deadly drive-by in Hammond began as altercation after teen assaulted twerking girlfriend, say cops
A deadly drive-by shooting in the St. Paul Loop subdivision of Hammond started as a fight at a house party, Tangipahoa Parish authorities said Monday.
NOLA.com
NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court
A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with...
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on Port Street Sunday evening, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening on Port Street, New Orleans police said. At around 6:45 p.m., authorities responded to reports of an injured man arriving at a business on Almonaster Avenue with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
Despite deputy shortages, New Orleans Sheriff's Office getting even more inmates
NEW ORLEANS — At a time when the number of Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputies is “at critically dangerous lows,” the shortage has not only hit the city jail, but also has dramatically slowed the pace of prosecutions at Criminal Court. With fewer deputies to transport inmates and...
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
