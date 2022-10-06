ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadalbin, NY

Hot 99.1

Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!

There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
BALLSTON, NY
WNYT

Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun

Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Jury selection begins in Albany attempted murder trial

Jury selection has begun in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal has...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI

A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid

An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel

An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fulton County woman accused of stealing $1.2M from elderly man

A woman is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly man who’d entrusted her with his finances. Gladys Griffith, 49, of Perth is charged with grand larceny. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says Griffith was routinely withdrawing large sums of money from the victim’s account and using it to buy things for herself and others, and pay off several of her boyfriend’s loans.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
ALBANY, NY

