Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
Green Island Man Repeatedly Punched 5-Month-Old Dog In Head, Police Say
A man from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after he was allegedly caught on video punching a 5-month-old dog. Albany County resident Jordan France, age 30, of the village of Green Island, was arrested following an investigation by the Green Island Police Department. Officers were contacted Wednesday, Oct....
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
Otsego County man found with stolen vehicle
Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown, New York, was arrested after an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office into a stolen vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany man arrested after alleged assault, burglary
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly breaking a woman's foot and threatening her with a gun. The Albany Police Department said William Crawford, 35, was arrested on October 9.
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
WNYT
Sister of arson suspect speaks out
We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Suspect sought in larceny at East Greenbush Hannaford
Police in East Greenbush are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a larceny. Police say the person was involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on Columbia Turnpike. If you recognize them, call police at (518) 479-2525.
WNYT
Jury selection begins in Albany attempted murder trial
Jury selection has begun in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal has...
Colonie PD look to name alleged Price Chopper burglar
Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store's surveillance camera.
WNYT
Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI
A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
WNYT
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
WNYT
Fulton County woman accused of stealing $1.2M from elderly man
A woman is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly man who’d entrusted her with his finances. Gladys Griffith, 49, of Perth is charged with grand larceny. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says Griffith was routinely withdrawing large sums of money from the victim’s account and using it to buy things for herself and others, and pay off several of her boyfriend’s loans.
Colonie Police: Domestic call nets handgun, arrest
An Albany man is in county lockup after Colonie Police say he choked and harassed someone at the Econo Lodge, located at 1630 Central Avenue.
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene
A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
Comments / 2