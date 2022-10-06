Read full article on original website
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
Adams resident arrested for stealing catalytic converter from parked car
On Sunday, Adams Police Officers received reports that a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at a local business.
Jury selection slated for February shooting suspect
Jury selection in the trial of Eugene Royal, 30, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Ackerman in Albany County Court.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
Albany police make arrest in burglary, assault
Albany police have a man they say broke a woman’s foot during a burglary. William Crawford, 35, was arrested on Dana Avenue Sunday. Police say the burglary happened on that same street late Friday evening. Crawford is also accused of punching and kicking the victim, and threatening her with...
Jury selection begins in Albany attempted murder trial
Jury selection has begun in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal has...
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
Sister of arson suspect speaks out
We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect
East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.
Otsego Co. man arrested for meth possession, vehicle violations
An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Colonie PD look to name alleged Price Chopper burglar
Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store's surveillance camera.
Multiple police cars struck during pursuit of stolen vehicle from Troy
ULSTER COUNTY – A vehicle stolen from the Troy Housing Authority led several Ulster County police agencies on a pursuit Friday morning through Lloyd, Gardiner, New Paltz, and the surrounding areas, striking at least two different police cars in an attempt to flee. The suspect of the vehicle was...
Woman rescued from Troy fire leaves hospital
A woman rescued Monday by a Troy firefighter is now out of the hospital and in need of more help. Delilah Teledo is now looking for a place to stay. Her husband, Orlando Santiago, says the fire started after his wife plugged up her phone. With flames everywhere, Santiago says...
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island
A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
