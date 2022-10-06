ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Rotterdam, NY
Rotterdam, NY
WNYT

Albany police make arrest in burglary, assault

Albany police have a man they say broke a woman’s foot during a burglary. William Crawford, 35, was arrested on Dana Avenue Sunday. Police say the burglary happened on that same street late Friday evening. Crawford is also accused of punching and kicking the victim, and threatening her with...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Jury selection begins in Albany attempted murder trial

Jury selection has begun in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal has...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid

An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NewsBreak
WNYT

Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun

Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Woman rescued from Troy fire leaves hospital

A woman rescued Monday by a Troy firefighter is now out of the hospital and in need of more help. Delilah Teledo is now looking for a place to stay. Her husband, Orlando Santiago, says the fire started after his wife plugged up her phone. With flames everywhere, Santiago says...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel

An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island

A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
GREEN ISLAND, NY

