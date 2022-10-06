Read full article on original website
Following Worcester apartment collapse, city council to consider creating emergency fund
Following the partial building collapse at 267 Mill Street and recent deadly fires in Worcester that displaced residents from their homes, the city council is considering creating an emergency trust fund for survivors of disasters and emergencies in the city. District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting the acting city...
Southwick seeks residents’ input for Southwick 2040 master plan
SOUTHWICK — After 55 years, the town is updating its master plan to help guide its development over the next two decades and it is asking its residents for input. The town’s masterplan, named “Southwick 2040,” will lead Southwick in making decisions on land development, land preservation programs, zoning changes, capital enhancements, improvements to the downtown area and opportunities to increase economic vibrancy.
Armata’s Market ownership to take over Hampden’s Village Food Mart Tuesday
A beloved Longmeadow-based grocery store that’s been under reconstruction since a fire burnt the business down in November 2021 will take over ownership of Hampden’s Village Food Mart starting Tuesday. Village Food Mart, located at 43 Somers Road in Hamden, will officially switch ownership on Tuesday and join...
Chicopee Public Schools ask parents, teachers, students for input on finding replacement for fired superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee will be asking teachers, parents, students and taxpayers what skills, experiences and qualities want in the next leader for the Chicopee Public Schools as members begin the search for a superintendent. A dozen focus group discussion sessions are planned to give the public an...
Belchertown Select Board mulls using ARPA funds to award premium pay to school employees
BELCHERTOWN — The Select Board and School Committee is considering a request to use a portion of the money the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act to potentially give premium payments to approximately 400 school department employees. The board and committee will discuss the matter at a...
Crash involving pedestrian partially closes Route 9 in Hadley
UPDATE HERE: Driver fled scene of pedestrian crash in Hadley on Route 9, police say. Authorities are reporting a crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a part of Route 9 in Hadley. The incident has closed down Russell Street between West Street and Whalley Street and a detour is...
Worcester Housing Authority launching free meal delivery program
As rising grocery prices leave some Worcester residents uncertain if they’ll be able to afford their next meal, the Worcester Housing Authority (WHA) is stepping in. The WHA announced Monday that it is launching a new pilot program, Food Matters, that will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
Prime season for migrating birds along Appalachian ridges (Letters)
Along with Jack Frost, an estimated 268,300 birds crossed Hampden County last night (Oct. 8). This is according to BirdCast (birdcast.info), a new collaboration between at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Colorado State University, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst that provides real-time migration data at the county level. These...
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Driver fled scene of pedestrian crash in Hadley on Route 9, police say
A juvenile at a crosswalk was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Hadley on Tuesday morning and the driver fled the scene, police said. The incident took place around 7: 15 a.m. and it shut down a portion of Route 9 in Hadley between West Street and Whalley Street and a detour was put into place, according to a statement by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Hadley Police requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police in investigating the incident, MSP spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.
State trooper injured after crash with MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike
A Massachusetts State police officer has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket. The crash occurred on Tuesday when the police cruiser collided with a MassDOT truck on the west side of the highway near mile 20.8, David Procopio, a spokesperson for the state police told WWLP.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Mary Jane Lane in Florence that sold for $330,000.
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Westfield ArtoberFest issues last call for creative locals to participate
WESTFIELD — ArtWorks of Westfield has put out a last call for artists, musicians and writers for ArtoberFest, a day-long cultural experience in the heart of the downtown Westfield featuring art, literature and music, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gaslight District. The...
Holyoke, Springfield community colleges take lead in celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and influence (Editorial)
The city of Springfield counts more than 54,000 residents of Puerto Rican heritage, more than any other community in Massachusetts and 20,000 more than in Boston. In Holyoke, the population’s Puerto Rican percentage is nearly 50%, which is higher than that of any other city in the United States other than in Puerto Rico (an American commonwealth and unincorporated U.S. territory) itself.
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
Chicopee Police investigating serious pedestrian crash
CHICOPEE – Police continue to investigate a crash that left at least one person with serious injuries Saturday night. A pedestrian was struck in the crash that took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 480 Springfield St., police said,. The street was closed for several hours while the Police...
Police ask for help in finding driver that struck 13-year-old in Hadley
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a white van that allegedly struck and seriously injured a young teen in Hadley on Tuesday morning. The driver of the white van fled the scene after striking a 13-year-old boy crossing Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court, according to a statement by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Chicopee Police arrest driver in pedestrian crash on Springfield St.
CHICOPEE – Police have arrested a driver who struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Saturday night. The driver’s name and the charges he faces have not been released yet. He was taken to the Police Station after the crash and arrested later that night, said Travis Odiorne, police public information officer said.
