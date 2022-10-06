A juvenile at a crosswalk was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Hadley on Tuesday morning and the driver fled the scene, police said. The incident took place around 7: 15 a.m. and it shut down a portion of Route 9 in Hadley between West Street and Whalley Street and a detour was put into place, according to a statement by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Hadley Police requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police in investigating the incident, MSP spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.

HADLEY, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO