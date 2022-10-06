ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Southwick seeks residents’ input for Southwick 2040 master plan

SOUTHWICK — After 55 years, the town is updating its master plan to help guide its development over the next two decades and it is asking its residents for input. The town’s masterplan, named “Southwick 2040,” will lead Southwick in making decisions on land development, land preservation programs, zoning changes, capital enhancements, improvements to the downtown area and opportunities to increase economic vibrancy.
SOUTHWICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Contaminants#Haloacetic Acids#Containment#Foodsafety#General Health
MassLive.com

Driver fled scene of pedestrian crash in Hadley on Route 9, police say

A juvenile at a crosswalk was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Hadley on Tuesday morning and the driver fled the scene, police said. The incident took place around 7: 15 a.m. and it shut down a portion of Route 9 in Hadley between West Street and Whalley Street and a detour was put into place, according to a statement by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Hadley Police requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police in investigating the incident, MSP spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

State trooper injured after crash with MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike

A Massachusetts State police officer has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket. The crash occurred on Tuesday when the police cruiser collided with a MassDOT truck on the west side of the highway near mile 20.8, David Procopio, a spokesperson for the state police told WWLP.
BECKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
MassLive.com

Holyoke, Springfield community colleges take lead in celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and influence (Editorial)

The city of Springfield counts more than 54,000 residents of Puerto Rican heritage, more than any other community in Massachusetts and 20,000 more than in Boston. In Holyoke, the population’s Puerto Rican percentage is nearly 50%, which is higher than that of any other city in the United States other than in Puerto Rico (an American commonwealth and unincorporated U.S. territory) itself.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker

A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police ask for help in finding driver that struck 13-year-old in Hadley

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a white van that allegedly struck and seriously injured a young teen in Hadley on Tuesday morning. The driver of the white van fled the scene after striking a 13-year-old boy crossing Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court, according to a statement by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy