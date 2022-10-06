Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Stranger Things' Appearance
It looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion might just be joining Netflix‘s ultra-popular series Stranger Things very soon. The artist recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram sitting in a Netflix director’s chair with a cue card featuring the Stranger Things show title. The post featured a photo dump of a series of images of the artist in front of a building before other Stranger Things themed photos. Her post was accompanied by a cryptic emoji-filled caption including the spider, web, and heart emoji.
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
DESCENDANT Delivers Subtle adidas Originals Campus Pack
DESCENDANT, led by WTAPS founder Tetsu Nishiyama, has announced another collaboration with. Originals. The upcoming series focuses on the retro adidas Campus silhouette which appears in khaki and navy blue color options. Uppers are dressed in a sustainable, synthetic suede material made in Japan. Adidas logos make their way onto...
Universal Confirms 2024 Release Date of Upcoming M. Night Shyamalan Thriller
Universal Pictures continues to expand their partnership with famed director M. Night Shyamalan. The studio has now announced yet another new thriller coming from the director, set to release in 2024. Currently, two-time nominated filmmaker Shyamalan is set to release another thriller with Universal titled Knock at the Cabin starring...
Netflix Gives a Glimpse of the Modern Addams Family in Official 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday. The trailer dropped at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where comedian Fred Armisen was revealed to be the extremely pale Uncle Fester. In the same trailer, Netflix teases Christina Ricci‘s role in the series. Ricci originally played the young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 The Addams Family and 1993 Addams Family Values films. Her return role to the franchise has been kept a secret since the announcement in March, but the trailer has now given audiences a glimpse of Ricci’s character. Ricci will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, has started her studies and is set to hone in her psychic abilities.
Emerging U.K. Label Hyo Isak Merges Abstract Art With Your Favorite Streetwear Garments
Manchester is currently thriving with emerging fashion designers who are turning the rainy city into a go-to hub for exciting designs and innovative styles. Brands such as Clints, Drama Call, Gramm, and Skitzo are proving that independency means power and with this, they’re bringing a sense of exclusivity with their innovative and low-stocked garment drops that are advertised and sought after through their engaging Instagram sites. Another brand from the 0161 that is doing things differently is Hyo Isak and his self-titled brand and he has just presented a new collection that explores the versatility of knitwear and new takes on trouser silhouettes.
Google Japan Unveils a Five-Foot Keyboard
Google Japan has tinkered with a new keyboard that will definitely change up the workflow. Introducing the G-Board, a 5.2-foot keyboard that arranges all letters and characters in a horizontal plane, going from left to right. According to a video posted by the technology corporation, the board can be used...
Nathaniel Mary Quinn Presents 'SCENES' at Almine Rech London
Exploring his love for movies and the “thematic nature” of YouTube and social media. Almine Rech London unveiled a new solo exhibition by acclaimed American artist, Nathaniel Mary Quinn. SCENES presents a suite of new paintings centered around his love for movies and the “thematic nature,” as Quinn calls it, pertaining to the narratives discussed via Instagram and YouTube.
StreetX Links Up With Ish Cepeda's Gas Giants
For its latest collaboration, StreetX has teamed up with Gas Giants for a playful new collection. The team-up sees a collision between the Perth-based label and the brainchild of pro skater, Ish Cepeda. The Gas Giants x StreetX collection is featured in a lookbook set in iconic Perth locations and a custom space-themed set starring both Ish and StreetX’s Daniel Bradshaw.
Carhartt WIP’s Womenswear FW22 Collection Captures the Essence of London
The U.K.’s creative scene is currently thriving. All across Britain, there is a huge number of designers and musicians who are using social media to its full advantage and garnering followings simply through the power of re-shares. However, across London, there is plenty of photographers who are capturing brilliance by using London’s surroundings to their full potential. Cast your minds back to the North London derby where Islington-born photographer Danika Magdelena snapped one of Britain’s biggest football games and captured the cultural excellence of the game and its followers by spending time on the streets of North London. The same is also being done across the world of fashion and one photographer who is flying this flag is Elena Cremona with her latest campaign for Carhartt WIP’s women’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Keanu Reeves Departs Martin Scorsese's Upcoming 'The Devil in the White City' Series
Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited the upcoming Martin Scorsese series adaptation of The Devil In The White City. According to Variety, The Matrix star has been tied to the Hulu series since January of this year. The series is an adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book of the same name and was set to be Reeves’ first major American TV role.
Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film a Movie in Space
Tom Cruise is all about taking his acting expertise to new heights. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has redefined taking his projects o new heights, but now, it appears that he will quite literally do so. The 60-year-old Hollywood action veteran is set to become the first...
VLONE Announces Its Parting Ways With A$AP Bari
This past weekend, VLONE announced that it has parted ways with Co-Founder A$AP Bari. In an Instagram post, the label officially announced that it is no longer associated with Jabari Shelton, better known as A$AP “Younglord” Bari. The statement does not explicitly note the reason, but it does...
Acer’s Swift Series Satisfies All Your Laptop Needs
Gone are the days when laptops were cumbersome machines that functioned as little more than glorified word processors or calculators. Today, these portable computers are everywhere in society. You see them on the train, at parks, and especially in cafes, seamlessly powering all walks of life. Acer’s newest Swift series is exemplary of the modern laptop lifestyle. The latest lineup of ultra-thin and lightweight models comes with all levels of performance and specs to fit individual needs, from the convenient portability of the Swift 3, to the powerful performance of the Swift X, to the luxurious design of the Swift 5.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq is Coming in a "Lakers" Colorway
Part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Shaquille O’Neal’s signature shoe, Reebok will be offering the Shaq Attaq in a “Lakers” colorway. Marking the retired NBA star’s time in Los Angeles, the shoe expresses a mix of “Core Black/Bold Purple/Collegiate Gold.”. The Reebok Shaq Attaq...
Take an Official Look at the Capcom x Reebok Shaq Attaq "Street Fighter"
As the iconic Street Fighter game celebrates its 35th anniversary, video game developer Capcom has created a number of commemorative offerings for fans including a CASETiFY collection, a graphic tee capsule with INITIAL Gentleman, and a special-edition Nike Air Force 1 in honor of one of the most iconic Street Fighter showdowns of all time.
