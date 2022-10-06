Let the Kraziness Begin

The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event'

Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the festivities.

Plus they react to some of the recent news about the Gonzaga schedule this season and the big games that keep getting added.

