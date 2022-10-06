ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Let the Kraziness Begin

By Christian Pedersen
 5 days ago

The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event'

Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the festivities.

Plus they react to some of the recent news about the Gonzaga schedule this season and the big games that keep getting added.

Make sure you never miss a single update or epsidoe all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga  Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Gonzaga Bulletin

Kraziness in the Kennel showcases Zags new and old

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game

It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
SPOKANE, WA
