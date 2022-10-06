Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. Cal Quantrill is the starter for the Guardians, while Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS
Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.
Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals
There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom’s major free agency admission after helping Mets force Game 3 vs. Padres
After a brutal Game 1 loss in the NL Wild Card, the New York Mets bounced back and took Game 2 thanks in part to Jacob deGrom. In six innings, he allowed only two runs and collected eight strikeouts to outduel Blake Snell and force a winner-take-all Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.
Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason to defend their World Series title. They look even better than they did last year thanks to a host of new talent. Ozzie Albies, one of the many holdovers from last year’s squad, may not be ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS as he […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Phillies MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies weren’t given much of a shot to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round to open the 2022 MLB Playoffs. But they quickly swept them out of the playoffs in their quick three-game series, moving onto the Divisional Round to take on the Atlanta Braves. With the series kicking off later today, we will unveil our Phillies bold predictions for their upcoming NLDS series against the Braves.
John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job
Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets real on impending free agency after disappointing playoff exit
Well, this wasn’t how the New York Mets’ season was supposed to end. The team from Queens had one of the best seasons in recent memories, eclipsing the 100-win mark. They led the NL East for most of the year… only to squander a 10.5 game lead to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were then […] The post Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets real on impending free agency after disappointing playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Lightnings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers will open the season with a faceoff at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan. It’s time to look at our NHL odds series and make a Lightning-Rangers prediction and pick. The Lightning lost to the Colorado Avalanche in last year’s Stanley Cup. Now, they will attempt to make […] The post NHL Odds: Lightnings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays
Midway through Game 2 of the Seattle Mariners’ MLB playoffs series with the Toronto Blue Jays, it looked the Wild Card series was heading to a do-or-die Game 3. However, it couldn’t be more wrong. The Mariners staged an epic comeback to not only erase an 8-1 deficit after five innings, but they also took […] The post MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The bonkers injury reason Phil Maton is not on Astros’ ALDS roster
The Houston Astros are set to take on the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, but they were dealt a worrying blow to the bullpen ahead of the best-of-five series. Via Jon Morosi, Astros GM James Click revealed that Phil Maton will not be on the ALDS roster after sustaining an injury “off the field.” News: […] The post The bonkers injury reason Phil Maton is not on Astros’ ALDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts’ first words to Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman after Braves departure, revealed
Mookie Betts’ first words to Freddie Freeman after the Atlanta Braves former star signed in Los Angeles with the Dodgers were recently revealed, per The Athletic. “Bro,” Betts said during Spring Training, “I just went through the same situation. If you ever want to talk about it, I’m here.” Betts reportedly was initially unsure of […] The post Mookie Betts’ first words to Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman after Braves departure, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
