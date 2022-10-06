ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Open-Air Market welcomes families for early Halloween celebration

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Shop and scare!. The Bridgman Open-Air Market held its second annual Halloween Market. Around 40 craft and food vendors gathered outside the United Federal Credit Union to peddle fall-themed wares, local produce, and handmade goods. “Today is our Halloween event,” said Nick Schmidt, market manager for...
BRIDGMAN, MI
22 WSBT

City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Local business gears up for fall events

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is gearing up for some exciting events. The Union, Wellness Boutique opened about a year ago in Plymouth. The studio offers an intimate space for exercise, health coaching and energy healing. Next Monday, they are hosting a special event in collaboration with Fat...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Michiana celebrates Columbus Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Italian Heritage Month, and with Monday being Columbus Day, the community came together to celebrate the Italian explorer. At Central Park in Mishawaka, over 100 attendees recognized the adversity immigrants face when coming to the United States and honored the determination of their ancestors.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Halloween Kills#Marathon#Horror Film#Cinemark Movies
CBS Detroit

Cass County man wins $500K on scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A Cass County man won $500,000 after stopping to purchase a scratch off lottery ticket during one of his lunch breaks.The 24-year-old, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur."I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket while I was there," said the player. "When I got back to work, I started scratching the ticket and revealed three words. I left my ticket on my desk, and when I got back to my office later that afternoon, I started scratching it again. I kept revealing more and more words and when I was done scratching, I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."The lucky player said when he got home from work he had his mom look at the ticket to make sure he was reading it right, as he couldn't believe it.He recently claimed his prize and says that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. Each $10 Cashword ticket offers people a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
CASS COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Prayers for peace: Local church celebrates Our Lady of the Rosary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parishioners gathered at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. All across the nation, churches participated in Rosary Coast to Coast, an event focused on coming together and praying for the end of violence and the promotion of brotherly love.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
abc57.com

Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A portion of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County is closed this week. The highway is closed between John Beers Road and St. Joseph Avenue. The closure will last around one week to complete the installation of new utilities for new building construction. There will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy