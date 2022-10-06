Read full article on original website
WNDU
Open-Air Market welcomes families for early Halloween celebration
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Shop and scare!. The Bridgman Open-Air Market held its second annual Halloween Market. Around 40 craft and food vendors gathered outside the United Federal Credit Union to peddle fall-themed wares, local produce, and handmade goods. “Today is our Halloween event,” said Nick Schmidt, market manager for...
abc57.com
Sounds of the '60s Music Event benefitting Food Bank to be held October 29
ELKHART, Ind. - A music event benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be held on October 29 at the Omega Event Center in Elkhart. The Sounds of the '60s Music Event is a fundraiser for the Food Bank and the Trey Gray Foundation for Huntington's Disease. Guests are...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
WNDU
Local business gears up for fall events
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is gearing up for some exciting events. The Union, Wellness Boutique opened about a year ago in Plymouth. The studio offers an intimate space for exercise, health coaching and energy healing. Next Monday, they are hosting a special event in collaboration with Fat...
WNDU
Michiana celebrates Columbus Day
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Italian Heritage Month, and with Monday being Columbus Day, the community came together to celebrate the Italian explorer. At Central Park in Mishawaka, over 100 attendees recognized the adversity immigrants face when coming to the United States and honored the determination of their ancestors.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
Cass County man wins $500K on scratch off lottery ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Cass County man won $500,000 after stopping to purchase a scratch off lottery ticket during one of his lunch breaks.The 24-year-old, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur."I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket while I was there," said the player. "When I got back to work, I started scratching the ticket and revealed three words. I left my ticket on my desk, and when I got back to my office later that afternoon, I started scratching it again. I kept revealing more and more words and when I was done scratching, I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."The lucky player said when he got home from work he had his mom look at the ticket to make sure he was reading it right, as he couldn't believe it.He recently claimed his prize and says that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. Each $10 Cashword ticket offers people a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
WNDU
Prayers for peace: Local church celebrates Our Lady of the Rosary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parishioners gathered at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. All across the nation, churches participated in Rosary Coast to Coast, an event focused on coming together and praying for the end of violence and the promotion of brotherly love.
abc57.com
Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
WNDU
Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A portion of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County is closed this week. The highway is closed between John Beers Road and St. Joseph Avenue. The closure will last around one week to complete the installation of new utilities for new building construction. There will...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
WNDU
Michiana businessman receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana businessman received the St. Joseph County “Good Scout Award” Monday. Mike Leep, Sr. of the Gurley Leep Automotive Family received the award from the Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council #165. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
