Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year
AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.
Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige
AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
Blog: Austin man turns his battle with alcohol into vitamin cocktails
Jonathan Mendoza, or “Nurse Doza” as he is affectionately known, is passionate about health. But getting to where he is now, a successful career in health and wellness, did not come easy. Nurse Doza came across some health challenges.
RELATED PEOPLE
slantmagazine.com
The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022
Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look. Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.
Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits
Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
KVUE
Paramore brings headliner energy to their ACL Fest set
AUSTIN, Texas — The thing about Paramore is it feels like they haven’t aged a day. At their first-ever Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Sunday night, they brought the millennial nostalgia in full force. It felt like a 2007 Warped Tour, in the best way. With...
KVUE
Students register to vote ahead of looming deadline
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marks the last day Texans can register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. At college campuses across the state, students are registering to participate in democracy, some for the first time. "It's my first year voting," said Damian Langford, who turned 18 in April...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
Aly & AJ keep it cool at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Aly & AJ played the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the first time - but you’d never guess it from their set. With their matching denim-on-denim outfits and beachy waves, the sisters were the embodiment of California cool. They were confident, casual and didn’t seem to pay much mind to whether or not the crowd knew who they were.
Kacey Musgraves brings romance, heartbreak and '70s vibes to ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — Kacey Musgraves knows how to set a mood. Her Sunday night headlining set during Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival was all about three things: love, heartbreak and the '70s. "It's a beautiful night," Musgraves said early into the set, after commenting on...
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 3