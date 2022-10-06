ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige

AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Society
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jessie Ware
slantmagazine.com

The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022

Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love On Tour#The University Of Texas#American Tour#Charity#Moody Center#Robb Elementary School#North American
fox7austin.com

'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop

AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look. Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.
AUSTIN, TX
Chron.com

Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits

Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Paramore brings headliner energy to their ACL Fest set

AUSTIN, Texas — The thing about Paramore is it feels like they haven’t aged a day. At their first-ever Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Sunday night, they brought the millennial nostalgia in full force. It felt like a 2007 Warped Tour, in the best way. With...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Students register to vote ahead of looming deadline

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marks the last day Texans can register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. At college campuses across the state, students are registering to participate in democracy, some for the first time. "It's my first year voting," said Damian Langford, who turned 18 in April...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Aly & AJ keep it cool at ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Aly & AJ played the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the first time - but you’d never guess it from their set. With their matching denim-on-denim outfits and beachy waves, the sisters were the embodiment of California cool. They were confident, casual and didn’t seem to pay much mind to whether or not the crowd knew who they were.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy