Week 8 Overtime: Kimberly, Southern Door win big conference games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Well, Kimberly is still Kimberly. After suffering its first loss of the season at Fond du Lac in Week 7 and putting its conference title hopes in jeopardy the Papermakers responded in Week 8 with a resounding 31-10 win over previously undefeated Neenah. Kimberly dominated the Rockets on Friday and is in position to least share the Fox Valley Association title with the Rockets.
Helminen five shots off lead; Durkin, Powell each shoot a 79
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Notre Dame's Grace Durkin and Appleton North's A.J. Powell each carded a 79 during Monday's first round at the Division 1 girls state golf championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Meanwhile, in Division 2, Xavier freshman Aliisa Helminen is in third place, five shots...
Northeast Wisconsin school districts propose new budgets ahead of 2022-23 year
(WLUK) -- Financial directors and school board members in northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts outlined the challenges ahead of them in upcoming years. "If you don't work in public education, those numbers are going to be startling," Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy said. "They're huge. This is what it costs to provide education services for roughly 20,000 students."
Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
Neenah truck filled with supplies for Hurricane Ian relief arrives in Florida
(WLUK) -- A truck coming from Neenah, filled with supplies for Hurricane Ian victims, arrived in Fort Myers, Florida. Last week, a donation drive was held outside the Pick N' Save store in Neenah. The response from the community was so great that organizers had to request another semi-trailer to...
Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
Pumpkin season in full swing at Cuff Farms near Hortonville
(WLUK) -- Round out the fall season with pumpkins, hayrides and so much more at Cuff Farms. The Outagamie County family-run farm offers fall fun for any age. The farm encourages the whole family to pick their pumpkins on the pumpkin-picking wagon ride that takes you right to the field.
Oshkosh Area Job Fair Happening on Wednesday
The Oshkosh Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Oshkosh Arena. Bobbie from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board joined Living with Amy with more details. More than 90 booths will be at the event and all job seekers are...
Gas prices drop in Green Bay but rise nationwide
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but dropping slightly in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas...
Some Green Bay residents may receive a phone call to participate in police survey
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some residents in Green Bay may be asked to participate in a phone survey from the police department in the coming weeks. The Police-Community Interaction Survey (PCIS) survey will be directed to those who requested police services. It seeks input from residents regarding their interaction with police officers.
Green Bay police locate missing man
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are trying to locate a missing man. He is 23-year-old Khriston Seymour. He was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Berner Street, wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and eyeglasses with clear frames. Police say there are concerns...
Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra replaces 'Holiday Tour of Homes' this year with raffle
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition in Manitowoc has been canceled. For 30 years, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has held its fundraising event Holiday Tour of Homes. During this event, attendees enjoy homes beautifully decorated by professional florists and decorators while helping the symphony to continue providing classical...
Water main break cancels classes at Appleton elementary school
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break. The district says Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed for the entire day and staff should not report. The city of Appleton said a water main broke near Marquette Street. Before and after...
Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
Patient who walked away from Winnebago Mental Health Institution located
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A patient who walked away from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution has been found. Just after 11 a.m. Monday police were notified that a patient from the institution had walked away from the facility at 4100 Treffert Drive. Police say they searched the area and the patient...
Man convicted in Kimberly gold coin theft
APPLETON (WLUK) – Travis Burrell was convicted Tuesday of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly store. Burrell, 38, pleaded no contest to one count being party to retail theft with value of more than $10,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22. Burrell went into the Voecks' Fox Valley Coin...
Two people displaced in Appleton house fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
Deaths of 2 children under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The deaths of two children in Manitowoc County are being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families' Division of Safety and Permanence says the first death, that of a 13-month-old boy, took place on Oct. 1. The second death, that of a 3-year-old boy, took place...
Drugs seized in Fond du Lac pursuit
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A pursuit in Fond du Lac ended with an arrest and the seizure of drugs. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police received a call for a possible domestic abuse incident where the victim was a passenger in a vehicle, with the suspect as the driver. Authorities...
