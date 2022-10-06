GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Well, Kimberly is still Kimberly. After suffering its first loss of the season at Fond du Lac in Week 7 and putting its conference title hopes in jeopardy the Papermakers responded in Week 8 with a resounding 31-10 win over previously undefeated Neenah. Kimberly dominated the Rockets on Friday and is in position to least share the Fox Valley Association title with the Rockets.

KIMBERLY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO